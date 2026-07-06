Lakers Proposed to Land Jonathan Kuminga in Major Sign-and-Trade Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t appear finished yet this offseason. It is only less than a week into July and the Lakers’ roster looks vastly different compared to just days ago.

The fireworks began nearly a week ago when LeBron James informed the franchise he plans on playing for a different team in the 2026-27 season, ending his eight-year run in Los Angeles. From there, the L.A. front office hit another gear, making a quick succession of roster changes that instantly renewed the complexion of the franchise.

With many players from last season now gone, the Lakers are strongly pivoting as the Luka Doncic era is firmly underway. The next player reportedly on the Lakers’ radar is Atlanta Hawks unrestricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

Proposed Lakers Sign-and-Trade Scenario for Jonathan Kuminga

In addition to losing James — who registered a shade under 21 points per game on an uber-efficient 51.5% shooting from the field — L.A. has reportedly moved on from fan favorite forward Rui Hachimura, Lakers All Day Everyday’s Aaron Cohen reported Sunday. With the Lakers left with a big hole at the wing position, Kuminga appears to be the next best target.

In a hypothetical sign-and-trade scenario proposed by ClutchPoints writer Jedd Pagaduan, L.A. lands Kuminga for a recently acquired guard and draft capital.

“The problem, however, is going to be the price point,” Pagaduan wrote. “Kuminga was slated to make around $24 million for next season, but the Hawks chose to reject his team option, making him a free agent. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how much the 23-year-old will demand in the open market. The Lakers could, perhaps, package the recently-acquired Jaden Hardy along with a slew of second-round picks to bring Kuminga over in a sign-and-trade with the Hawks. But does LA truly want to deplete their asset base even further after giving up the world to trade for Kessler?”

If Not Kuminga, Any Other Options?

According to Lakers reporter Khobi Price, Kuminga is a “significant priority” for the franchise this offseason. Price’s report came prior to the Lakers reportedly informing Hachimura it would not retain him. That perhaps can only mean L.A.’s pursuit of Kuminga has grown stronger.

But Pagaduan warns missing out on Kuminga could lead the Lakers into a rock and a hard place.

“Seriously, if the Lakers don’t manage to get Kuminga, their best hopes to fill their need at small forward are Khris Middleton (who’s 34 and has a long history of injury problems), Ziaire Williams, Ochai Agbaji, and Jett Howard, all of whom are far from the most appealing options.”

Kuminga, 23, remains a popular option around the NBA because of his perceived upside. A former No. 7 overall pick, Kuminga was dealt to the Hawks from the Golden State Warriors in a midseason trade that sent one-time champion big man Kristaps Porzings to Atlanta.

After a turbulent stint in Golden State, many believed a change of scenery would provide Kuminga the boost he needed to finally consistently show off his rising superstar potential. Although he had his moments with the Hawks — who were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the New York Knicks — even Kuminga might’ve felt there was more to be desired.

Playing alongside Doncic may give Kuminga the opportunity he has needed to break through. Now it remains to be seen if the Lakers have what it takes to pull off a move for the young swingman.