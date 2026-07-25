Lakers Get Major Jonathan Kuminga Update as New Contract Demand Hits

The Los Angeles Lakers and Jonathan Kuminga have yet to come to terms on a contract. As time passes, both sides seem to be inching closer to the inevitable.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers also showing serious interest in the Atlanta Hawks free agent, the Lakers have competition. Now that LeBron James has made his decision, Kuminga is expected to be the next domino to fall. But there’s quite the kicker: the 23-year-old is reportedly seeking a deal in the neighborhood of his $24.3 million team-option that was turned down by the Hawks earlier this summer.

“Kuminga is seeking a salary much closer to what he would have earned had the Hawks picked up his option, in the neighborhood of $20 million to $23 million,” The Athletic reports.

Getting Kuminga anywhere close to that figure would require a sign-and-trade with the Hawks, unless the Cavs decide to use their exception money and pay Kuminga roughly $15 million. But that would greatly reduce the financial flexibility needed to re-sign James Harden to a figure close to what he earned last season, as The Athletic notes.

Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit Hanging on By a Thread

It has been a busy offseason for the Lakers, who have worked tirelessly to build out the roster around Luka Doncic following the departures of LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, Jaxson Hayes (pauses for a breath), Deandre Ayton and sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard.

The Lakers responded by adding Walker Kessler, a new franchise cornerstone, as well as Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, Ziaire Williams, Kevon Looney and Matisse Thybulle.

Adding Kuminga would be a wonderful way to cap off a transitional offseason, but there is plenty in the way of achieving that.

According to Lakers insider Khobi Price, the Lakers and Kuminga have been dormant in negotiations lately.

“No tangible progress toward a deal between the Lakers and Kuminga has been made over the last couple of weeks, a source told The Post. … There’s no guarantee Kuminga will join the Lakers even though the sides have been linked for nearly a month. That is why the Lakers must have backup options.”

Kuminga’s Cavs Connection Could Push Him Away from L.A.

Even if Kuminga ends up settling for the roughly $6 million the Cavs can pay him — a substantial step backward compared to the roughly $10 million over two seasons the Lakers reportedly offered him weeks ago — he might be happier in Cleveland.

According to The Athletic, Kuminga’s ties to Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson could influence where he ultimately lands in free agency.

“Kuminga has a relationship with Atkinson from when the coach was an assistant under Steve Kerr at Golden State. While both sides confirmed interest, it is unclear which avenue the Cavs might take to acquire Kuminga if they decide on that path.”

If it boils down to the likely path of a sign-and-trade, the Cavs are better equipped to attract the Hawks than the Lakers are.

It is believed that Atlanta is no longer willing to take back L.A.’s Jarred Vanderbilt in a deal involving Kuminga, which makes sense considering how the franchise’s cap situation has changed since acquiring Lu Dort from the OKC Thunder.

The Lakers’ path to landing Kuminga hasn’t been completely paved over, but things look rather grim for the purple and gold.