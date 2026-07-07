Lakers Get Concerning Jonathan Kuminga Update Despite Aggressive Pitch

The Los Angeles Lakers have made Jonathan Kuminga a priority.

Kuminga just hasn’t made them his.

Even after weeks of recruiting and an improved contract proposal, the Lakers remain without a commitment from the 23-year-old forward, whose camp continues to believe patience could produce a better opportunity elsewhere.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Kuminga and his agent, Aaron Turner, have not accepted the Lakers’ latest offer despite Los Angeles’ continued push, believing stronger opportunities could still emerge as the NBA offseason market continues to take shape.

The update marks the latest hurdle for Lakers president Rob Pelinka, who has maintained regular contact with Turner’s camp while subtly improving the team’s proposal in recent days.

Kuminga Waiting for the Market to Develop

The Lakers’ pursuit is hardly new.

As previously reported by NBA insider Jake Fischer on his Bleacher Report livestream, Los Angeles identified Kuminga as its top remaining wing target after rebuilding much of its roster around Luka Dončić. Fischer also reported that the Lakers had already begun actively recruiting Kuminga, viewing his athleticism, size and defensive versatility as an ideal fit alongside their franchise cornerstone.

Slater’s reporting, however, provides the clearest explanation yet for why those efforts have not resulted in an agreement.

According to Slater, Kuminga and Turner believe the market has not fully played out. Rather than commit immediately, they are waiting to see whether additional opportunities emerge as the remaining free-agent dominoes fall.

That stance has persisted despite an increasingly aggressive recruitment from Los Angeles.

After the Atlanta Hawks declined Kuminga’s $24.3 million team option on June 29, Pelinka and coach JJ Redick met virtually with him to outline a vision that included major minutes alongside Dončić in a spacious offensive system designed to maximize Kuminga’s downhill attacking ability.

Slater also reported that multiple Lakers players have reached out privately, reinforcing how strongly the organization wants Kuminga to become part of its young core.

Lakers Have More Trade Flexibility

The Lakers’ biggest challenge is no longer selling Kuminga on basketball fit.

It’s presenting the type of financial package his camp is willing to accept.

Los Angeles has already committed most of its remaining cap flexibility to an aggressive offseason that brought in Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili, limiting the size of its current offer to the veteran’s minimum.

Still, Pelinka quietly improved another important asset.

The Lakers’ trade sending Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for Jaden Hardy and three second-round picks increased the franchise’s stockpile of tradable second-round selections from one to four.

That additional draft capital could become significant if negotiations with Atlanta ever advance into the sign-and-trade framework first reported by Fischer and reiterated by Slater.

The Lakers also possess several mid-sized contracts that could help facilitate such a deal. Hardy is owed approximately $6 million next season, while Jarred Vanderbilt ($12.4 million) and Dalton Knecht ($4.2 million) combine with him for roughly $22.6 million in salary.

Packaging those contracts would bring Los Angeles close to the value of the $24.3 million option the Hawks declined on Kuminga, although any such move would almost certainly require the Lakers to attach draft compensation.

Several Options Still Exist

Fischer previously reported that Atlanta remains open to facilitating a sign-and-trade if properly compensated, allowing Kuminga to preserve his Bird Rights while securing the type of long-term contract he desires. The longtime NBA insider also noted there remains a scenario, though not one actively being discussed, in which Kuminga returns to the Hawks on a more team-friendly contract than the option the franchise declined.

Slater added that the Cleveland Cavaliers continue monitoring Kuminga because of his relationship with coach Kenny Atkinson, while the Sacramento Kings have renewed their interest after pursuing him last offseason. Both clubs, however, face financial limitations of their own.

For now, that leaves the Lakers in an unusual position.

Pelinka has made Kuminga one of the organization’s top remaining offseason priorities, continued refining Los Angeles’ offer and quietly improved the team’s trade flexibility through the Ayton deal.

But until Kuminga’s camp decides the market has stopped moving, the Lakers’ recruiting pitch may have to wait a little longer for an answer.