Talks between the Los Angeles Lakers and Jonathan Kuminga have reportedly stalled, with the Cleveland Cavaliers emerging as the favorites to land the former Atlanta Hawks wing in a sign-and-trade transaction.

Per multiple insiders, one of the factors holding up talks between the Lakers and Hawks is the latter’s unwillingness to take on Jarred Vanderbilt’s contract. And understandably so. Vanderbilt has dealt with several injuries the last few years, appearing in just 130 of a possible 246 regular-season games due to various heel, foot and lower-leg injuries. Furthermore, the Kentucky product remains an offensive liability and has not improved his three-point range, making him unplayable in key moments of games.

It also doesn’t help that Vando has a $13.2M player option for the 2027-27 season, which he will likely exercise given the lack of interest surrounding him. Amid the concerns, an intriguing Lakers trade idea doing the rounds would incentivize the Hawks to do business on Kuminga without having to absorb Vanderbilt’s contract.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Kuminga

Lakers would receive: Jonathan Kuminga ($18M per season sign-and-trade)

Hawks would receive: 2032 first-round pick swap (via LAL)

Bulls would receive: Dalton Knecht, 2027 second-round pick (via ATL)

Nets would receive: Jake LaRavia, 2032 second-round pick (via WAS), 2033 second-round pick (via LAL), Mouhamed Gueye, cash considerations

Why the Lakers Do It

Athleticism on the wings and a potential starting small forward, but with minimal risk. Although the Lakers are obligated to sign Kuminga to a three-year deal (per CBA rules), they can add provisions to non-guarantee to the second and third years. They’d essentially be luring Kuminga with an annual salary of $18M, a price that none of his other suitors are willing to offer, including the Cavaliers. If things go south, they can simply waive the Congolese forward next year or try to move him at the trade deadline.

Why the Hawks Do It

The four-team idea would see the Hawks land a 2032 first-round pick swap and nothing more from the Lakers, making it a risk-free, high reward transaction. The Lakers would likely be at the end of the Luka Doncic era by 20232, allowing the Hawks to possibly steal a high lottery pick. They really have everything to gain with this transaction.

Why the Bulls, Nets Do It

Dalton Knecht has not worked out for the Lakers, but his potential is undeniable. During his rookie year, he showed flashes of a lethal movement shooter, making 1.6 threes per game at a solid clip of 37.6%. The Bulls have nothing to lose by taking a flyer on Knecht, who has a $6.4M team option next season. They can simply waive him.

Ditto with the Brooklyn Nets and Jake LaRavia. As one of the few teams who still have cap space, the Nets have little to lose by absorbing LaRavia’s expiring $6M salary. In exchange, they pile on their drat cupboard with two second-rounders and take a flyer on Mouhamed Gueye, who has shown the potential to be a good rotational player.