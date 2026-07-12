Lakers Receive Major Jonathan Kuminga Update After Signing $19 Million Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers’ ongoing pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga has become the new focal point of their 2026 offseason.

Plenty has happened in Los Angeles since the start of July. LeBron James left the franchise after eight seasons, Rui Hachimura left for the cross-town rival Cippers, Marcus Smart went to Houston and Luke Kennard departed for Phoenix. The Lakers added Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton.

James and Hachimura’s exit opened up a hole in the Lakers’ wing depth. That’s what has pushed the team to make Kuminga, the 23-year-old two-way star, a significant offseason priority.

Lakers Path to Signing Jonathan Kuminga Narrows After Signing Becomes Official

Adding multiple free agents will quickly drain cap space. The Lakers are working with no more salary cap room after their recent transaction. With the Sexton signing becoming official Sunday, L.A. no longer possesses the ability to sign Kuminga to a contract worth $10 million annually, according to Lakers Nation’s Daniel Starkland.

“That Kuminga two-year, $20 million contract offer is off the table. Would need to be a sign-and-trade at this point,” Starkland wrote on X.

As Starkland notes, the Lakers can only land Kuminga via a sign-and-trade agreement with the Atlanta Hawks, unless L.A. somehow sheds more salary to gain the financial power to sign Kuminga outright.

“The Lakers are above the cap now with the Collin Sexton signing, indicating they aren’t going to shed salary to increase spending power,” Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane wrote on X. “If they want to add another piece to this roster it will have to come via trade or veteran minimum signing.”

L.A. Not in an Easy Spot in Kuminga Pursuit

Adding Kuminga would be a win. Watching him sign with another team would sting.

The good news is the Hawks are willing to cooperate with the Lakers to execute a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, according to the California Post, but Kuminga must agree to the deal first. And he’ll only do that if he is presented with a contract figure he is satisfied with.

The Lakers have offered Kuminga a contract that woud pay him roughly $10 million per year, according to the Post, but Kuminga is seeking a substantially higher number.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers have attempted to encourage Kuminga to sign a contract by promising him an increased role and strong opportunity. The 23-year-old forward is looking for a deal that pays him at least $15 million per season.

Kuminga was sent to the Hawks from the Golden State Warriors in a midseason trade, giving the former lottery pick a fresh start after 4 ½ wobbly seasons in the Bay. Once viewed as a future franchise cornerstone for the post-Stephen Curry Warriors, Kuminga’s time with the franchise fell well short of expectations.

Kuminga is still viewed as a high upside player given his age. The Lakers might be an ideal landing spot for the star free agent, but the franchise has some stumbling blocks to clear first.