Lakers Proposed to Land Jrue Holiday in 4-Team Blockbuster Trade

The 2026 offseason has produced no shortage of headlines in Los Angeles. The Lakers have been aggressive in transitioning from the end of the LeBron James era to the start of the Luka Doncic era.

L.A was among the busiest teams in free agency, making a wave of signings to strengthen its depth after acquiring franchise cornerstone big man Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a seismic sign-and-trade.

So, what’s next?

For weeks, the Lakers have tried to secure their power forward of the future, with Atlanta Hawks free agent Jonathan Kuminga at the top of the list. One area of the Lakers roster that hasn’t been talked about much is the backup point guard position.

The Lakers Trade Idea That Lands Savvy Veteran Guard Jrue Holiday

To help with table-setting duties, the Lakers signed two-way standout Collin Sexton. But Sexton, a former first round pick, isn’t nearly the passing playmaker the Lakers will need from their backup point guard. There’s one under-the-radar trade target out there that the Lakers could acquire.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Lakers engage the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons to discuss a three-team trade revolving around two-time champion point guard Jrue Holiday. Here’s a proposed framework that sends the aging-but-still-effective Holiday to L.A.

Lakers receive: Jrue Holiday and a 2031 second round pick (via DET)

Blazers receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia and three second round picks (one via DET)

Pistons receive: Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht

It is important to reiterate that this trade is hypothetical and intended as a fun — and legal! — suggestion. So, why might all three teams agree to this deal?

Why Portland, Detroit and L.A. Say Yes

For Detroit, moving a pair of distant second round picks for two stars with untapped potential is far from a bad investment. Plus, with the Pistons owning the full traded player exception, Hardy and Knecht wouldn’t add a dime to the team’s payroll. Not bad.

For Portland, it is about the right time to move on from Holiday. A 36-year-old former All-Star, Holiday remains an effective player, but the Blazers may no longer have enough room to play him significant minutes after acquiring Ja Morant. Not to mention Damian Lillard is expected to return next season from a torn Achilles tendon, while young guard Scoot Henderson needs an opportunity to carve out a bigger role and develop.

By moving Holiday in this deal, the Blazers shave over $16 million in payroll and generate nearly $24 million in tax space. They also shore up their rather thin wing depth by adding Vanderbilt, an elite on-ball defender, and the 24-year-old LaRavia.

Meanwhile, the Lakers land the perfect backup to Holiday. A two-time champion, Holiday is one of those players that brings a winning impact wherever he plays. He showed that in Milwaukee and then again in Boston.

In just 29 minutes last season, Holiday averaged roughly 16 points and six assists. Against the San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs, maintained that scoring average while logging over seven assists and five rebounds per game.

Absorbing Holiday’s hefty contract will be a challenge for the Lakers, but the veteran guard’s impact, in all his little-but-big way, is unmatched.