Hi, Subscriber

Lakers Proposed to Reunite With Julius Randle in Blockbuster Trade

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Lakers defends Julius Randle during an NBA game. Hachimura was reportedly the Timberwolves' preferred replacement for Randle before signing with the Clippers.
Getty
Rui Hachimura defends Julius Randle during a regular-season matchup. After Minnesota reportedly identified Hachimura as its preferred replacement for Randle, the veteran forward instead agreed to a two-year, $28 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Three-time All-Star Julius Randle and the Brooklyn Nets don’t seem like an ideal fit, given that the New York-based franchise is in rebuild mode. Randle should ideally be playing for a playoff contender that could use a legitimate No. 2 or No. 3 scoring option. Enter the Los Angeles Lakers.

The hypothetical Lakers trade would see the New Orleans Pelicans getting involved as a third team, acquiring several pieces in exchange for draft compensation. The Nets would pair Zion Williamson with Michael Porter Jr. and their young core.

Lakers Trade Idea for Julius Randle

Lakers would acquire: Julius Randle

Nets would acquire: Zion Williamson

Pelicans would acquire: Jarred Vanderbilt (via NTMLE), Jaden Hardy, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, 2027 first-round pick (via HOU), 2028 top-8 protected first-round pick (via NYK), 2031 second-round pick, 2032 second-round pick (via WAS)

Why the Lakers Do It

The Lakers already have an established 1-2 punch in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, but could use another proven frontcourt playmaker/scorer to open up the offense. While Walker Kessler was a solid pickup on defense, he has a limited offensive skill set. Randle can create his own offense and is an underrated passer, averaging 4.9 assists over his two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Randle, who was drafted with the No. 7 overall pick by the Lakers, would be returning to his old franchise nine years after being moved as part of the Anthony Davis trade. In his time away, the high-motor forward firmly established himself as a top-30 player in the league and one of the most physical drivers of the basketball. As one of the better short rollers in the league, Randle should thrive playing with Doncic and Reaves.

Who doesn’t love a good reunion story?

It also helps that Randle has only one year left on his deal — a $35M player option for the 2027-28 season. As such, the Lakers won’t be making a big gamble with this move.

Why the Pelicans Do It

Last season, the Pelicans brought Zion Williamson off the bench for portions of the season due to their logjam at the three and four spots. It’s clear that Trey Murphy III has emerged as their best wing player, while Dejounte Murray and Jeremiah Fears are expected to be their primary ball-handlers going forward. Williamson, as talented as he is, has become somewhat redundant on the Pelicans. Also, this trade allows the Pels to get rid of the risky contract of Williamson, who is owed $44.8M in 2027-28.

Why the Nets Do It

For all his flaws and inconsistencies, Zion Williamson is box office. And the Nets, one of the most valuable franchises in the league, could use a player of his name value.

The Nets would really have nothing to lose by pairing Williamson and MPJ along with their long list of young players, who are expected to be unleashed by head coach Jordi Fernández this coming season. With the unique contract structure of Williamson, they are not obligated to guarantee him another year, either, making it a risk-free trade.

Sai Mohan covers the NBA for Heavy.com. Based in Portugal, Sai is a seasoned sportswriter with nearly two decades of publishing experience, including bylines at Yardbarker, FanSided's Hoops Habit and more. More about Sai Mohan

0 Comments

Lakers Proposed to Reunite With Julius Randle in Blockbuster Trade

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x