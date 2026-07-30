Lakers Proposed to Reunite With Julius Randle in Blockbuster Trade

Three-time All-Star Julius Randle and the Brooklyn Nets don’t seem like an ideal fit, given that the New York-based franchise is in rebuild mode. Randle should ideally be playing for a playoff contender that could use a legitimate No. 2 or No. 3 scoring option. Enter the Los Angeles Lakers.

The hypothetical Lakers trade would see the New Orleans Pelicans getting involved as a third team, acquiring several pieces in exchange for draft compensation. The Nets would pair Zion Williamson with Michael Porter Jr. and their young core.

Lakers Trade Idea for Julius Randle

Lakers would acquire: Julius Randle

Nets would acquire: Zion Williamson

Pelicans would acquire: Jarred Vanderbilt (via NTMLE), Jaden Hardy, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, 2027 first-round pick (via HOU), 2028 top-8 protected first-round pick (via NYK), 2031 second-round pick, 2032 second-round pick (via WAS)

Why the Lakers Do It

The Lakers already have an established 1-2 punch in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, but could use another proven frontcourt playmaker/scorer to open up the offense. While Walker Kessler was a solid pickup on defense, he has a limited offensive skill set. Randle can create his own offense and is an underrated passer, averaging 4.9 assists over his two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Randle, who was drafted with the No. 7 overall pick by the Lakers, would be returning to his old franchise nine years after being moved as part of the Anthony Davis trade. In his time away, the high-motor forward firmly established himself as a top-30 player in the league and one of the most physical drivers of the basketball. As one of the better short rollers in the league, Randle should thrive playing with Doncic and Reaves.

Who doesn’t love a good reunion story?

It also helps that Randle has only one year left on his deal — a $35M player option for the 2027-28 season. As such, the Lakers won’t be making a big gamble with this move.

Why the Pelicans Do It

Last season, the Pelicans brought Zion Williamson off the bench for portions of the season due to their logjam at the three and four spots. It’s clear that Trey Murphy III has emerged as their best wing player, while Dejounte Murray and Jeremiah Fears are expected to be their primary ball-handlers going forward. Williamson, as talented as he is, has become somewhat redundant on the Pelicans. Also, this trade allows the Pels to get rid of the risky contract of Williamson, who is owed $44.8M in 2027-28.

Why the Nets Do It

For all his flaws and inconsistencies, Zion Williamson is box office. And the Nets, one of the most valuable franchises in the league, could use a player of his name value.

The Nets would really have nothing to lose by pairing Williamson and MPJ along with their long list of young players, who are expected to be unleashed by head coach Jordi Fernández this coming season. With the unique contract structure of Williamson, they are not obligated to guarantee him another year, either, making it a risk-free trade.