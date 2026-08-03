Lakers Eye Klay Thompson-Luka Doncic Backcourt in Proposed 3-Team Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers still have plenty of time to explore the trade market. Even after the many additions the Lakers made this offseason, they are still on the lookout for an upgrade on the wing.

L.A. is firmly in a win-now window with the face of the franchise, Luka Doncic, in his prime. To help the push for a title, the Lakers are looking to add Jonathan Kuminga, a former lottery pick, to the mix, but have failed to come to terms with the star free agent.

If L.A. falls short in the Kuminga sweepstakes, which also features the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, expect Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson to become a fixture in Lakers trade speculation. The 36-year-old guard, one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, could be on the move this offseason.

The Trade Idea That Gets Klay Thompson to the Lakers

The Lakers have limited financial flexibility after all the moves they have made this summer, but there’s a way for the team to land Thompson while not absorbing any more salary.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Lakers pick up the phone and engage the Mavs and Detroit Pistons to discuss a three-team deal. Here’s the proposed framework:

Lakers receive: Klay Thompson and a 2027 second round pick (via DET)

Mavs receive: Dalton Knecht and a second round pick in 2031 and 2032 (both via LAL)

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt

It is important to reiterate that this trade is purely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate.

This framework has benefits for all teams involved. The Lakers pick up Thompson and get a solid scoring option off the bench. Trading Vanderbilt and Knecht means L.A. hardly adds to its payroll.

Dallas receives excellent compensation for an aging player. Not only that, the Mavs also shed over $17 million in payroll and generate over $33 million in tax space and over $40 million in apron space. For a young, rebuilding team, that is a godsend. For a little bonus, Dallas gets to experiment with Knecht, the sharpshooting 25-year-old who hasn’t quite found the mark in L.A.

Detroit, meanwhile, adds an elite defender to an already awesome defense. Vanderbilt would fit perfectly into the Pistons’ traded player exception, which means they wouldn’t add a dime to team payroll.

Klay Open to Landing in L.A.

Well, no one would mind landing in Los Angeles. Sunshine, championships and Hollywood aren’t a bad combination.

According to a report by The Athletic, Thompson, the California native who reportedly considered signing with the Lakers as a free agent in 2024, is open to a homecoming. The report also noted that the Mavs have put Thompson on the trade block.

“My understanding is that Thompson would welcome a return to Los Angeles, where he spent part of his childhood and still owns a home,” the report said.

If Thompson, a five-time All-Star, prefers the Lakers as his next stop, general manager Rob Pelinka might look to bring him in. Thompson may not generate a ton of trade interest right now because he is headed for unrestricted free agency after next season. But for the Lakers, who are looking to dump Vanderbilt’s contract, the aforementioned three-team deal would be an excellent way to land Thompson sooner — and keep him away from other potential suitors — without surrendering assets.