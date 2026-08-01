Report: Lakers Get Major Klay Thompson Trade Update Amid Search for Star Wing

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a strong offseason, but there is still some work to be done.

It has been well-established that the Lakers are looking more for help on the wing. Since the end of June, the team has strongly pursued Atlanta Hawks free agent star Jonathan Kuminga, but both sides have been unable to come to terms on a deal. It appears the Lakers’ only way of acquiring Kuminga is via a sign-and-trade with the Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Lakers’ roster is above the league-mandated limit, meaning a trade, a waiver, or most likely both are on the horizon. Another name that has been floated in Lakers’ discourse is aging sharpshooter Klay Thompson. There is some speculation that Thompson may look to move on from the Dallas Mavericks this offseason.

Where the Lakers Stand on Klay Thompson

Thompson, 36, may not be close to the All-NBA player he once was, but every team will sign up for one of the greatest shooters of all time. Especially for a Luka Doncic-led L.A. team, shooting is of the utmost importance.

Speaking with NBA insider Brett Siegel on the “Clutch Scoops” podcast, ClutchPoints reporter Tomer Azarly said the Lakers were one of the teams mentioned in connection with Thompson earlier this offseason.

“We’ve heard teams like the Lakers at times, they’re probably out of it now,” Azarly said. (h/t basketnews.com)

A five-time All-Star, Thompson joined the Mavs as a free agent in 2024. Interestingly, Thompson reportedly has the Mavs and Lakers as the final two teams he was considering signing with. The four-time champion ultimately chose Dallas because of the opportunity to compete for a title while playing alongside Doncic.

Last season, it became clear that Thompson was starting to get phased out of the Mavs’ plans, though his production was still more than respectable.

If Thompson and the Mavs part ways this offseason, the former All-Star is expected to attract multiple suitors.

Klay Already Being Chased; Should Lakers Jump Back in the Mix?

Thompson is entering the final season of a three-year deal he signed with Dallas in 2024, but the Miami Heat, the most known suitor for Thompson at this time, is hoping he shakes free now.

But according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Mavs have shown no interest in reaching a buyout with Thompson.

“The Mavericks, to my understanding, have been keen on wanting to keep Klay Thompson for a trade,” Fischer reported. “… The word has been consistent though that Dallas does not want to buyout Klay Thompson and see him walk for nothing.”

Do the Lakers have enough to make a trade for Thompson? The Mavs have not revealed an asking price, but it is fair to assume that Thompson, who averaged roughly 12 points per game last season, would be dealt for a fairly modest return.

Alongside Doncic in L.A., Thompson would likely get plenty of burn. Even if he wasn’t a starter, he could turn into one heck of a scoring option coming off the bench.