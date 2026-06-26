Lakers Receive Clear Path to Landing Knicks’ Star Big Man After Major Report

The Los Angeles Lakers’ need for frontcourt starpower has become well-known. Now it remains to be seen what direction the Lakers take to address their biggest need.

Luka Doncic, the face of the franchise, has reportedly made it clear to the Lakers that he is seeking to play with an “A-list” big man. Perhaps one name that could fit that billing is Mitchell Robinson of the NBA champion New York Knicks.

With the Knicks facing some financial limitations to their roster, Robinson may emerge on the Lakers’ radar as a must-have big man, especially if they can land the 28-year-old star at a favorable price.

New Report Opens Door for Lakers to Grab Knicks Star

The Lakers need a rim protector, lob-threat and a hard-nosed rebounder. Robinson possesses that package. That’s why he’ll draw plenty of suitors if he tests the open market, as Knicks reporter Stefan Bondy notes in a report.

“(I) heard it’s unlikely Mitchell Robinson will be back with Knicks next season,” Bondy reported on X. “He’s (the) longest tenured Knick but also an unrestricted free agent. Owner James Dolan said he’s unwilling to pay into (the) second apron so running it back with bench is not feasible.”

If Robinson ultimately reaches free agency, the Lakers could find themselves with a legitimate opportunity to address one of the biggest weaknesses on their roster.

While speculation has linked the franchise to several centers this offseason, Robinson would be a one of the safest bets without requiring the Lakers to part with valuable trade assets.

So, would Robinson satisfy that “A-list” category according to Doncic? Considering his two-way ability and championship experience, the answer to that is likely a yes.

Mitchell Robinson Could Be Ideal Fit Next to Luka Doncic

Robinson has battled injuries throughout his career, but when healthy, he has consistently established himself as one of the Association’s top defensive centers.

He finishes lobs (Doncic would love that) and protects the rim (Doncic would love that), making him an ideal fit alongside a playmaker like Doncic, who has elevated big men of Robinson’s ilk throughout his career. (Remember Daniel Gafford?)

And, remember, if someone tries to tease Robinson by signaling they’re in his head, they better be ready to eat those gestures later. (You reading, Wemby?)

If Robinson moves on, it wouldn’t be because the Knicks don’t see value in the big man.

After winning a championship, New York is staring at an expensive roster, and owner James Dolan has already made it clear he doesn’t intend to venture into the NBA’s punitive second apron. That means difficult decisions are coming, and Robinson could become one of the casualties despite remaining one of the league’s better defensive centers.

Los Angeles is expected to spend much of the offseason searching for a starting-caliber center after cycling through multiple options last season and eventually settling with Deandre Ayton later into the summer.

Whether the Lakers ultimately pursue Robinson will depend on how free agency unfolds and what type of contract he commands.

If the Knicks are indeed prepared to move on, Los Angeles could have a clear path to landing one of the top available big men this offseason.