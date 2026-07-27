Report: Lakers Learn Major Problem Holding Up Jonathan Kuminga Trade

There has yet to be any resolution to Jonathan Kuminga’s free-agency situation. The Los Angeles Lakers are in the mix for the wing, but as of now, an agreement on money keeps the deal stuck.

Kuminga’s team option of $24.3 million was declined by the Atlanta Hawks and he entered the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. However, he is yet to get a landing spot despite the offseason going this deep

According to NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin, Kuminga is gauging his next move with his last deal. After all, he could still re-sign with the Hawks on a team-friendly deal but has reportedly opted to prefer leaving.

“Kuminga hoped he could find a team willing to pay him around that number in a new, multi-year deal,” Helin wrote. “No such luck. The offers out there were more like the Cavaliers still offering the rest of their mid-level exception this season (a little less than $8 million) or the Lakers offering two years, $20 million total.”

Kuminga is in a tough spot if he expects what he wants, but he has to eventually decide. Teams willing to accept his requested payday are few and far between and those seriously interested don’t have such luxury at the moment to meet his expectations.

Lakers Face Potential Roadblock in Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit as Hawks Resist Vanderbilt’s Deal

Using Jarred Vanderbilt in a sign-and-trade looks like a realistic path for the Lakers. However, this won’t be as smooth as it looks, especially from the Hawks side of things.

“NBC Sports has been told this deal isn’t that close and among the concerns for the Hawks is that this deal would put them into the luxury tax and necessitate other moves, plus Vanderbilt has a player option for next season at $13.3 million that the Hawks don’t want on their books,” Helin added.

Buying into Atlanta’s caution as they are in a good place building post-Trae Young. They declined Kuminga’s team option for a reason and wouldn’t want to add any deal that would disrupt future flexibility.

A multi-team trade can be another approach for the Lakers. This way, they redirect Vanderbilt’s deal to another franchise. However, if this situation with Kuminga drags on deeper, getting teams for such a trade could prove difficult when rosters are being completed.

Kuminga’s Option Situation Leaves Limited Paths Forward

Kuminga’s camp is only demanding fair value and an opportunity to prove he is a high-impact star. At 24-years-old, he is a long-term piece and that basis is why his representatives don’t want him tied down to a less significant deal.

The Lakers are not the only interested team in Kuminga. The Cavaliers have also been linked but were occupied with other free agency priorities like LeBron James. They didn’t get James, which may prompt them to move for Kuminga.

The option of choice is a good thing, but the offers on the table have remained below what Kuminga’s camp wants.

“There isn’t some new corner of the market going to open up,” Helin added. “Kuminga is going to have to accept one of the deals on the table, then shine in that team’s system and up his value.”

Kuminga’s choice, if he eventually takes what is on the table, would then rely on where he can get consistent minutes on the board. Currently, both L.A. and Cleveland could use an athletic wing addition.





