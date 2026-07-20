Report: Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Decision Revealed After Thybulle Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers made more headlines after signing free agent swingman Matisse Thybulle to a one-year, $3.3 million contract. The deal was first reported by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

Adding Thybulle brings a sigh of relief for the Lakers, whose pursuit of Atlanta Hawks free agent Jonathan Kuminga has reached an impasse.

Kumina, 23, hit the open market after the Hawks turned down his north of $24 million team-option, immediately making him one of the most intriguing available players given his youth and perceived upside. The Lakers’ addition of Thybulle might influence how the team views Kuminga this offseason.

What Does Latest Free Agent Signing Mean for Lakers’ Push for Jonathan Kuminga?

After losing LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart this offseason, the Lakers knew they needed to act quickly to recoup some of their wing depth. But the problem was the lack of available talent. Then Kuminga became available.

According to Lakers insider Khobi Price, the Lakers are still interested in hashing out a deal with Kuminga even after signing the defensive-minded Thybulle in free agency.

“The Lakers remain interested in 23-year-old unrestricted free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga, but conversations have stalled as most of the league monitors LeBron James’ highly-anticipated decision on where he’ll play his 24th NBA season,” Price wrote for the California Post.

There has been a clear gap in negotiations between Kuminga and the Lakers, as Price noted in an earlier report. Both sides have been unable to close that distance, with Kuminga desiring a deal that would pay him a higher average annual value than what the Lakers offered.

“The Lakers have improved their offers to Kuminga up to a deal that would include an average annual salary around $10 million – which is less than the salaries of Grimes ($13.9 million) and Mamukelashvili ($13 million),” Price wrote. “… When factoring in the additions of Kessler, Sexton and Looney, plus Reaves’ $20.9 million cap hold, the Lakers would have to shed over $20 million in salary from their 2026-27 roster to create the requisite cap space to sign Kuminga at a salary that starts around $10 million. But it’s clear that a $10 million salary for Kuminga won’t get a deal done now.”

Lakers Add a Fallback Option, But Might Still Look for More

Thybulle is a potentially impactful addition to the Lakers roster, but the 29-year-old alone may not be enough for the team to walk into the 2026-27 season feeling confident.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are also showing interest in Kuminga, but the franchise is caught in a holding pattern as it awaits James to make a decision in free agency. There is some speculation that Kuminga could ultimately land in Cleveland if James doesn’t sign there first.

The problem for the Cavs — and the benefit for the Lakers — is that they can only offer Kuminga a deal that is substantially lower than the roughly $10 million over two seasons the Lakers presented the 23-year-old with, according to team insider Jovan Buha. Might that leave Kuminga with no other choice but to sign with the Lakers this summer?

A former lottery pick, Kuminga remains a popular name because of his enormous potential. The Lakers aren’t exactly pursuing Kuminga for him to become a superstar; they just need a player who can consistently provide offense and defense.