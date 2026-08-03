Report: Lakers Learn Hawks’ New Demand for Jonathan Kuminga Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers and Jonathan Kuminga have reached a stalemate. Kuminga, 23, is still unsigned over one month after free agency opened.

The Lakers made signing Kuminga a top priority weeks ago. According to reports, L.A. reached out to Kuminga shortly after LeBron James’ decision to leave the franchise.

According to NBA insider Keith Smith, the Atlanta Hawks, who turned down Kuminga’s $24.3 million team-option this offseason, are open to a sign-and-trade. The hold up, meanwhile, is on Kuminga’s side.

“He has a number in mind. I don’t know exactly what that number is; it sounds like that number is somewhere north of $20 million a year that he wants to get to,” Smith said.

Lakers Need to Attach Draft Picks to Deal to Land Jonathan Kuminga

According to Smith, the Hawks are willing to absorb Jarred Vanderbilt’s roughly $13 million salary if the Lakers include draft capital in a sign-and-trade for Kuminga.

“I was told at the end of last week that the Hawks are still open to the idea of taking Jarred Vanderbilt in a sign-and-trade. But here’s the thing … the Hawks don’t want Jarred Vanderbilt; the Hawks want the three second round picks that the Lakers could send. Or the Hawks want the first round swap right that the Lakers could send.”

While Atlanta’s asking price will play a large factor in the inevitable Kuminga sign-and-trade, Smith said it is also Kuminga who has to make a decision.

“For him, that’s where he’s stuck. If he’s not gonna get the money he wants, he’s gonna get stuck where he is in a position of how do I get there? … He is stuck right now. It sounds like he is really stuck on choosing between where he wants to be on a longer term deal on less money, or choosing I really want to play it out on a one-year deal.”

Kuminga Still Seeking the Best Deal

Weeks ago, Kuminga reportedly turned down the Lakers’ two-year, $20 million deal. A former lottery pick, Kuminga has wanted to stay closer to $20 million and not far from the $24 million he would have made had the Hawks picked up his team-option.

“If he is gonna is take less than ($20 million), he wants to do it on a one-year deal. … The problem is for him to go anywhere he’s rumored to wanna go, he has to be connected to (that team) through a sign-and-trade, and then that means that’s a minimum of a three-year deal.”

After losing James, Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart this offseason, the Lakers’ wing depth took a hit. The addition of Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle may help, but the Lakers are still looking for a player who can play consistent starters minutes. Because of his defensive versatility and athleticism, Kuminga would be a clear upgrade for the Lakers.

It remains unclear whether the Lakers and Kuminga have resumed discussions. In late July, team insider Khobi Price reported that both sides had gone multiple weeks without further negotiations.