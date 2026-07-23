Report: Lakers Learn What is Holding Up Jonathan Kuminga Sign-and-Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks have yet to reach an agreement involving a deal for Jonathan Kuminga.

Despite weeks of interest from the Lakers, Kuminga continues to dangle in unrestricted free agency, with the Cleveland Cavaliers also emerging as a strong suitor to sign the young swingman. But Cleveland won’t take a step toward signing Kuminga until it figures out what LeBron James is going to do in free agency.

According to NBA insider Mike Scotto, although the Lakers have tried acquiring Kuminga in a sign-and-trade, the Hawks are reluctant to back Jarred Vanderbilt in the deal.

“The Lakers and Hawks had discussions on a Kuminga sign-and-trade that would’ve involved Jarred Vanderbilt and a Los Angeles 2032 first-round pick swap, as Khobi Price of the California Post first reported,” Scotto reported for HoopsHype. “However, the Hawks have been resistant to taking on Vanderbilt’s $13.29 million salary for the 2027-28 season, which is a player option.”

Lakers’ Hit With Jonathan Kuminga Challenge After Hawks’ Trade

Things were different for the Hawks earlier this offseason, when they were reportedly open to receiving Vanderbilt in a deal. But now that Atlanta has gone well over the league-mandated roster limit after acquiring Lu Dort — who is set to earn nearly $18 million next season — from the Oklahoma City Thunder, it would be counterproductive for the team to take back multiple players in a sign-and-trade for Kuminga.

“Right now, Atlanta is facing — either they sign-and-trade Kuminga somewhere, or they rescind his rights and let him walk, but now you are not getting anything for that asset,” Lakers insider Jovan Buha said in a YouTube video. “So that’s something Atlanta has to weigh … would they trade him to the Lakers, and would they potentially even lower the price now.”

The Hawks might be forced to move on from Kuminga at a lower return, which as Buha notes could benefit the Lakers, but Scotto reported that the former lottery pick is still open to returning to the Hawks if they have any desire to bring him back.

L.A. and Kuminga Could Still Work Something Out

It is unlikely Kuminga’s free agency experiences any movement before James signs somewhere. Once that happens, NBA insider Jake Fischer notes that the Lakes and Kuminga might have a path to hashing out a contract agreement.

“I do think that if Kuminga wanted to come to the Lakers and just decided we’re going to L.A., I think there is still wiggle room and opportunity to make that happen even after the Thybulle and Ziaire Williams additions right now.”

The Lakers haven’t sat around waiting for things to progress between them and Kuminga. The franchise has been busy making roster moves this offseason.

Earlier this week, L.A. signed free agent swingman Matisse Thybulle to a team-friendly one-year, $3.3 million contract. The Thybulle addition grows a collection of new players the Lakers have added this summer, including Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jaden Hardy Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams, Arthur Kaluma and Kevon Looney.

The Lakers remain interested in achieving a sign-and-trade for Kuminga with the Hawks, according to Price, but there hasn’t been communication involving a deal recently.