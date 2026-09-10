Lakers Get Strong Message as Jonathan Kuminga Seemingly Takes Shot

Many Los Angeles Lakers fans now (the word mom and dad told us never to use) Jonathan Kuminga after he kept them waiting for nearly two months just to sign with those stinkin’, no-good-for-nothing Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lakers fans probably don’t want to hear about him anymore, but Kuminga did say something that’ll surely raise eyebrows — and maybe some ire — in Los Angeles.

On Thurday, Kuminga was officially introduced as a member of the Wolves after he signed a two-year contract with the franchise in late August.

Jonathan Kuminga Sends Message That’ll Surely Catch the Lakers’ Attention

After Kuminga spurned the Lakers, many wondered why. After all, for weeks it felt like Kuminga was the Lakers’ to lose; it’s Los Angeles, it’s Luka Doncic, it’s the city of superstars — who can say no to that? Kuminga can!

“… I think this was the best decision for me. And I just wanted to go to a winning culture, and I think this was one of the best winning cultures I could’ve chose out of all the options,” Kuminga said Thursday, according to TwinCities.com. “Like I said earlier, I spoke to so many people on this team, including the front office, the coaches, some of the players, and the vibe was just the type of vibe that I was looking for, and I think that made me make this decision even way easier, and I just went with it.”

O.K., Lakers fanatics, you’re free to fire away.

Of course, Kuminga was trying to speak highly of his new team. Not that his remarks weren’t genuine. But objectively, few would be willing to argue that Minnesota’s culture beats L.A.’s. The Lakers have the second-most banners of any team in the Association and have housed more superstars than any franchise ever.

While Lakers fans would argue all day that Kuminga would have been better served both on and off the court by signing with L.A., Kuminga isn’t wrong that his fit in Minnesota is promising.

“I just think me coming here, especially on the defensive side, I feel like I consider myself one of the best defenders,” Kuminga expressed. “I think being around one of the best defenders in the league in Jaden (McDaniels), I think I can learn so much more. I think Ant(hony Edwards) is a good defender. Then we got Rudy. Just watching those guys, that can help me in so many ways, certain things that I don’t know on defense.”

Kuminga Explains Free Agency Decision

The 23-year-old forward was the talk of the offseason for nearly two months. After the Atlanta Hawks turned down Kuminga’s $24.3 million team-option for the 2026-27 season, Kuminga became one of the intriguing young players on the open market. With the Lakers needing to fill the void left by LeBron James and Rui Hachimura, Kuminga was the perfect on-paper target.

Kuminga saw something with the Wolves that he perhaps didn’t think he would have with the Lakers.

“Just looking back,” Kuminga started, “I think I would say it’s one of the best decisions I’ve made, just looking at the roster, looking at the young group of guys they have and just seeing what they’ve done in the past and the things they’re trying to accomplish going forward. I think I fit well with this culture and just want to help win as many games as we can and be in the right situation.”

Lakers fans probably won’t take too kindly to some of the comments Kuminga made in his introductory press conference, especially his remarks about Minnesota being the best winning culture.

But, Lakers fans, the Kuminga ship has sailed. It’s time to look forward.