Lakers Missed Golden Opportunity to Land Jonathan Kuminga, Insider Says

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a productive offseason, but the Jonathan Kuminga cloud continues to loom quite large.

L.A. made Kuminga — whose team-option was turned down by the Atlanta Hawks earlier this offseason — a “significant” offseason priority, according to team insider Khobi Price, after losing LeBron James and Rui Hachimura, the top two forwards on the team.

Kuminga and the Lakers shared mutual interest, Price reported, but the 23-year-old free agent star wasn’t willing to accept the roughly $10 million per year contract the Lakers offered earlier this summer. Kuminga continues to dangle in free agency as he has also drawn interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lakers Might Not Land Jonathan Kuminga After All

Nearly a month into the Kuminga pursuit, the Lakers decided to settle (for now) on free agent wingman Matisse Thybulle, who was signed to a one year contract Monday. Although Price reports the Lakers maintain interest in Kuminga, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes L.A. failed to capitalize on an opportunity to land the former lottery.

“The Lakers could actually have done a sign-and-trade for Kuminga two weeks ago. When the Lakers traded Deandre Ayton to the Wizards, there was a window where the Hawks could’ve gotten in on the sign-and-trade. … There was a window for the Lakers to do a deal to get Jonathan Kuminga, but what they could’ve paid him would’ve been less than the midlevel (exception).

Added Windhorst: “Just know that was the window to get to L.A. was when they sent Ayton to Washington. And by the way, after they sent Ayton to Washington, they then went out and signed Ziaire Williams, a wing. I am not saying Ziaire Williams is better than Kuminga, but they moved on and signed a wing.”

Has L.A. Moved on After Signing Thybulle?

Adding Thybulle, a two-time All-Defensive performer, might have been a sign that the Lakers have scaled back in their pursuit of Kuminga.

The priority was to add a two-way wing capable of delivering starter’s minutes. Thybulle hasn’t been a consistent starter over his seven-year career, but he possesses the elite shooting and defensive chops to earn significant playing time. The 29-year-old has averaged at least 20 minutes per game in five of his seven seasons.

Meanwhile, there is the belief that Kuminga is holding off on making a move in free agency until James chooses his next team. That could dictate whether Kuminga joins the Cavs, who have also been frequently mentioned as a suitor, or lands anywhere other than Los Angeles or Cleveland.

As for the Hawks’ stance on executing a sign-and-trade with Lakers involving Kuminga, there is some speculation that Atlanta is no longer open to taking L.A.’s Jarred Vanderbilt after reports suggested the Hawks were originally willing to include him in the framework of a potential deal

The Lakers, still relatively thin on the wing even after adding Thybulle and Quentin Grimes, would take Kuminga if both sides are able to hash out a deal.