Lakers Target Jonathan Kuminga Shares ‘Mutual Interest’ With Another Team: Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga appears to be facing a significant hurdle.

After being linked to the versatile forward for much of the offseason, the Lakers now trail the Cleveland Cavaliers in the race to acquire him, according to NBA insider Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Vardon reported that league sources consider the trade package Los Angeles is prepared to offer the Atlanta Hawks in a potential sign-and-trade to be “underwhelming,” while Cleveland possesses more appealing assets and shares mutual interest with Kuminga.

The report delivers discouraging news for a Lakers team hoping to surround its new core of Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and starting center Walker Kessler with another athletic, two-way forward capable of defending multiple positions.

Cavaliers Emerge as Serious Threat

According to Vardon, Cleveland’s pursuit extends well beyond preliminary interest.

Multiple league sources told The Athletic that Cavaliers officials maintained contact with Kuminga and his Cleveland-based agent, Aaron Turner, throughout free agency. Turner confirmed there is mutual interest between the two sides.

“Jonathan likes the Cavs, likes (coach) Kenny Atkinson, and (star) Donovan Mitchell likes him,” Turner told The Athletic. Turner added that Kuminga is fond of Cleveland and spent two months training there last summer.

The familiarity goes beyond geography.

Kuminga previously worked with Atkinson when the coach served as an assistant under Steve Kerr in Golden State, giving Cleveland an established relationship that could prove valuable as negotiations continue.

Lakers’ Offer Viewed as Underwhelming

Vardon’s reporting also sheds light on why Cleveland may hold the advantage.

League sources identified Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt as the player most commonly included in Los Angeles’ proposed sign-and-trade framework along with draft capital. Vanderbilt is owed $12.4 million next season and owns a $13.3 million player option for the 2027-28 campaign.

Although Vanderbilt remains one of the league’s better defensive forwards, his limited offensive production and the additional year remaining on his contract have cooled his trade value around the NBA.

Cleveland, meanwhile, can offer Atlanta a more attractive return.

Veteran wing Max Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc and knocking down 2.8 3-pointers per game. Better yet for Atlanta, Strus is entering the final season of a contract that will pay him $16.7 million, giving the Hawks both an immediate contributor and future salary flexibility.

Veteran guard Dennis Schröder has also been mentioned as a potential trade piece. While he has two years remaining on his contract, Schröder provides proven playmaking, scoring punch and playoff experience that could appeal to Atlanta more than Vanderbilt’s defensive-minded profile.

Pelinka Faces Mounting Pressure

Kuminga reportedly seeks a contract closer to the $23.6 million team option the Hawks declined, making a sign-and-trade the likeliest path for any team hoping to acquire him.

Both Cleveland and Los Angeles have the financial mechanisms to complete such a deal.

The difference, according to Vardon’s reporting, is the quality of the trade assets available.

For Lakers president Rob Pelinka, that increases the urgency.

Los Angeles entered the offseason intent on adding another young, high-upside forward to complement Dončić, Reaves and Kessler. Kuminga, who averaged 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while splitting last season between the Hawks and Warriors, remains one of the most intriguing options on the market.

But unless the Lakers improve what league sources currently view as an underwhelming offer, one of their top offseason targets could instead bolster an Eastern Conference contender.

With Cleveland holding more attractive trade pieces and mutual interest already established with Kuminga, the Cavaliers appear to have taken the early lead in one of the NBA’s most closely watched sign-and-trade negotiations.