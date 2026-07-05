Lakers Face New Jonathan Kuminga Obstacle After Insider Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have already identified Jonathan Kuminga as the final major piece of their offseason.

Now they may have to overcome a coach who knows him as well as anyone.

After aggressively reshaping their roster around Luka Dončić, the Lakers face another significant obstacle in their pursuit of the 23-year-old forward.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Cleveland Cavaliers remain firmly in the mix for Kuminga, with head coach Kenny Atkinson viewed as one of the organization’s biggest recruiting assets.

“Kenny Atkinson, in particular, is said to be a fan after coaching Kuminga in Golden State as an assistant to Steve Kerr,” Stein and Fischer reported in The Stein Line.

For the Lakers, the battle for Kuminga may ultimately come down to familiarity versus opportunity.

Kenny Atkinson Brings a Unique Recruiting Advantage

Few coaches understand Kuminga’s game better than Atkinson.

Before taking over the Cavaliers, Atkinson spent three seasons on Steve Kerr’s staff with the Golden State Warriors, working closely with Kuminga during the formative years of his NBA career.

While Kuminga often struggled to secure a consistent role on a veteran-heavy Warriors roster, Atkinson earned a reputation as one of the coaches most invested in his development, helping refine his decision-making, defensive discipline and offensive versatility.

That existing relationship gives Cleveland something no other suitor can offer.

As Kuminga weighs the next step in his career, familiarity could carry as much weight as money or market size.

Lakers Can Counter With Opportunity

The Lakers, however, have a compelling pitch of their own.

Fischer reported earlier this week that Los Angeles has maintained contact with Kuminga’s representatives and already pitched him on the opportunity to join Luka Dončić as the franchise builds its post-LeBron era.

Fischer added that Kuminga has emerged as the Lakers’ preferred option among the remaining free-agent wings.

Beyond playing alongside Dončić, Los Angeles can also offer something Cleveland may not.

A legitimate opportunity to earn a starting job.

After overhauling the roster this offseason, the Lakers are still searching for a long-term answer on the wing. Quentin Grimes and Jake LaRavia currently headline the competition at the position, giving Kuminga a realistic opportunity to compete for—and potentially win—a starting role from the opening of training camp.

For a player entering his prime after spending much of his career in complementary roles, that opportunity could prove every bit as attractive as reuniting with a familiar coach.

Financial Flexibility Remains Lakers’ Biggest Hurdle

Even if the Lakers present the stronger basketball opportunity, completing a deal remains another matter.

Following their additions of Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili, Los Angeles has only veteran minimum contracts remaining to offer free agents.

That leaves president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka with two realistic avenues to acquire Kuminga.

The Lakers can pursue a sign-and-trade if the Atlanta Hawks agree to cooperate, or they can attempt to create sufficient cap room by moving salaries to a team with available financial flexibility.

Either route would require additional maneuvering before Kuminga could realistically arrive in Los Angeles.

Recruiting Battle Could Decide Kuminga’s Future

Stein and Fischer also noted that Cleveland’s pursuit remains intertwined with the unresolved LeBron James sweepstakes, one reason Kuminga’s market has moved slower than expected.

That delay gives every interested team more time to strengthen its pitch.

For Cleveland, the message centers on continuity and trust.

Atkinson already knows Kuminga’s strengths, understands how to develop him and can offer a roster that reached last season’s Eastern Conference finals.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are selling a different vision.

A chance to become Luka Dončić’s starting wing.

A chance to play a major role rather than fight for minutes.

And a chance to become one of the foundational pieces of the franchise’s post-LeBron future.

As Kuminga weighs his options, the outcome may hinge less on which team wants him most than on which vision for his career proves more compelling.