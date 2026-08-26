Report: Lakers Get Bad News as New Threat Rises in Jonathan Kuminga Race

Welcome to “When will Jonathan Kuminga sign with the Los Angeles Lakers” Day … we’ve officially lost count.

Kuminga is staring at the start of September, yet he remains a free agent. The Lakers, however, have remained committed. They want the 23-year-old on their roster, and Kuminga reportedly has had interest in joining the team since the start of free agency.

Although L.A. is considered by many to be the team to beat in the Kuminga sweepstakes, the NBA is a place where certainty doesn’t exist. Anything can happen.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer (h/t ClutchPoints), the Chicago Bulls are now also in the mix to land Kuminga. The Bulls, who recorded just 31 wins last season, are in the midst of (yet) another rebuild and seem to view Kuminga as a solid piece to add to a roster chock-full of emerging talent.

Lakers Not Alone in the Race for Jonathan Kuminga

Fischer reported Tuesday that the Lakers are Kuminga’s preferred team in free agency.

“For Kuminga, I still think his situation comes down to Minnesota or Los Angeles,” Fischer said during the Bleacher Report NBA insider live stream notebook. “Kuminga, I think, has seemed to prefer going to the Lakers; they have the most opportunity to negotiate there.”

While Kuminga prefers L.A., the Lakers have surely given Kuminga the impression that they want him on the team, as ESPN’s Anthony Slater noted recently.

“The Lakers are sitting there still as the hungriest suitor but also knowing at this point there is not necessarily a reason to throttle forward and blow out the rest of your assets and trying to get him every last dollar he wants,” said Slater.

Kuminga, a former lottery pick, is viewed as an attractive option for the Lakers, Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves because of his youth and upside potential. Even though Kuminga is entering his sixth season, he has yet to tap into the enormous potential he has displayed in bursts over his five seasons.

How Much Does Chicago Threaten L.A.’s Chances to Sign Kuminga?

It is clear that the Lakers stand out as the team that can offer Kuminga the most money and even an attractive role. But the Wolves and Bulls don’t seem to be backing out the sweepstakes just yet.

But as ClutchPoints’ Bailey Bassett noted, not only are the Bulls unable to furnish Kuminga with a contract he would like, but they also wouldn’t have the best role for him.

“Chicago has been considered a potential fit for Kuminga for quite some time now, even dating back to trade rumors during his Golden State Warriors days,” Bassett wrote. “However, there wouldn’t be near the opportunity for Kuminga as there would be in Minnesota or Los Angeles, both from a contention standpoint and when it comes to playing time. The Bulls just drafted Caleb Wilson to be their star player, and their lottery pick one year prior, Noa Essengue, also plays the power forward position.”

Meanwhile, the Lakers and Atlanta Hawks, who acquired Kuminga from the Warriors ahead of last season’s trade deadline, recently resumed sign-and-trade negotiations centered around Kuminga, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

The Kuminga saga has dragged on long enough.