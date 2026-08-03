Lakers Make Major Offer to Jonathan Kuminga Amid Timberwolves Pursuit

Ever since late June, perhaps the biggest Los Angeles Lakers offseason storyline has revolved around Atlanta Hawks free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga and the Lakers have hit an impasse in negotiations despite the team’s interest in the free agent forward stretching back to the final day of June.

According to the California Post, the Lakers, who have had as busy an offseason as any team in the NBA, offered Kuminga a two-year, $10 million contract, but Kuminga reportedly turned it down because he was aiming to land a deal that paid him at least $15 million annually. Recently, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves also registered interest in Kuminga.

The Lakers-Jonathan Kuminga Saga Stretches into August

Despite weeks of trying, the Lakers have not given up in their pursuit of Kuminga, former lottery pick. According to The California Post, the Lakers recently made a larger contract offer to Kuminga, with the Wolves also now looming as a contender for the forward’s services.

“The Lakers have reportedly offered Kuminga a considerably more lucrative multiyear contract than Minnesota can provide. Los Angeles would need the Atlanta Hawks to cooperate in a sign-and-trade, however, creating a complicated path to completing the deal,” the report said.

The Post notes that a sign-and-trade must be structured over a minimum of three seasons and that the Lakers could offer Kuminga up to $18 million annually.

“A sign-and-trade contract must cover at least three seasons. The Lakers could reportedly offer Kuminga between $15 million and $18 million annually, but they would also need to move players such as Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia or Dalton Knecht. Draft compensation or a third team may be required to convince Atlanta to participate,” the Post wrote.

The Lakers have not gone quiet in the weeks they’ve attempted to get Kuminga on board. The franchise made several additions to the roster, most recently adding Matisse Thybulle, a two-time All-Defensive player, in free agency.

Kuminga Would Be a Strong Upgrade for L.A.

It has felt like this offseason has been dominated by Kuminga storylines, almost as if he were a perennially All-NBA. While the Lakers and the other teams in the running for the young forward don’t see him that way, Kuminga has become a popular target because of his youth and perceived upside potential. He is just 23 and is entering only his sixth season. With the Lakers certainly open to adding players who could work alongside Luka Doncic for the long run, adding Kuminga sure makes a lot of sense.

It has come down to a sign-and-trade. According to league insider Keith Smith, the Hawks are prepared to execute a deal with the Lakers but seek multiple draft picks in return.

“I was told at the end of last week that the Hawks are still open to the idea of taking Jarred Vanderbilt in a sign-and-trade. But here’s the thing … the Hawks don’t want Jarred Vanderbilt; the Hawks want the three second round picks that the Lakers could send. Or the Hawks want the first round swap right that the Lakers could send.”

While Kuminga can return to the Hawks, it is widely expected that he’ll find a new team this offseason. When that happens, though, is still a major question.