Report: Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Push Gets Bad News as Arch Rival Joins Race

Despite their best efforts, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to come to terms with Atlanta Hawks free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

The Lakers first contacted Kuminga to express their interest late last month, just after LeBron James — who signed a two-year, roughly $4 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers last week after spending eight seasons in Los Angeles — departed in free agency, according to reports.

According to Khobi Price of the California Post, the Lakers and Kuminga have not had any communication recently. Kuminga, 23, has also fielded interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers after their pursuit of James failed.

But the Lakers’ competition for Kuminga doesn’t end with Cleveland.

Lakers’ Cross-Town Rivals Also Mentioned as a Suitor for Jonathan Kuminga

According to Cavs insider Chris Fedor, the Los Angeles Clippers, as well as the Milwaukee Bucks, have entered the race for Kuminga.

“Sources say the 23-year-old Kuminga wants an annual deal in the $15-20 million range, which would necessitate a sign-and-trade with Atlanta involving either swingman Max Strus or Dennis Schroder. The Hawks, already with 17 players on the roster and incredibly close to the luxury tax, would have to cooperate — and actually want what Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers or Milwaukee Bucks are willing to offer in a sign-and-trade.”

With Kuminga looking to stay as close as possible to the $24.3 million he would have recently from the Hawks next season, his asking price remains quite high for the teams interested in his services. That’s the root cause of the hold up.

According to NBA insider Keith Smith, Kuminga is trying to position himself for future flexibility, allowing him to re-enter free agency once the salary cap rises again.

“If he is gonna is take less than ($20 million), he wants to do it on a one-year deal,” Smith said. “… The problem is for him to go anywhere he’s rumored to wanna go, he has to be connected to (that team) through a sign-and-trade, and then that means that’s a minimum of a three-year deal.”

Added Smith: “For him, that’s where he’s stuck. If he’s not gonna get the money he wants, he’s gonna get stuck where he is in a position of how do I get there? … He is stuck right now. It sounds like he is really stuck on choosing between where he wants to be on a longer term deal on less money, or choosing I really want to play it out on a one-year deal.”

L.A. Wants Kuminga, Needs Kuminga

Of the teams pursuing the former Golden State Warriors forward, perhaps the Lakers are most desperate.

The Lakers lost multiple key players this offseason, leaving their wing depth very light. Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ziaire Williams, and Matisse Thybulle are potentially strong signings for L.A., but the team is trying to replace four high-level contributors: obviously James, as well as Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, and Luke Kennard.

The Lakers have attempted to pitch Kuminga on a starting role, according to reports, but it seems the 23-year-old swingman is more concerned about earning what he feels is his market value while still giving himself future flexibility.

The Kuminga saga may go on for a while longer.