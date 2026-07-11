Lakers Proposed to Land 23-Year-Old Standout in Peyton Watson Blockbuster

The Los Angeles Lakers have ramped up their pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga, the Atlanta Hawks free agent star who is potentially on the lookout for a new team.

Kuminga has been one of the NBA’s most intriguing names in recent seasons. Drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga was viewed as the bridge to the franchise’s new chapter after the conclusion of the Stephen Curry era. Instead, Kuminga never found his rhythm in the Bay, leading to a trade to Atlanta ahead of the 2026 trade deadline.

The Hawks recently declined Kuminga’s team-option, making him one of the hottest names on the free agent market. The Lakers are aggressively pursuing Kuminga, but what will it take to land him?

This Three-Team Trade Involving Peyton Watson Lands Kuminga With the Lakers

Sometimes, it takes more than two to tango. In a hypothetical scenario involving the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers land Kuminga in a sign-and-trade, while the Hawks receive a major wing upgrade.

The full framework:

Hawks receive: Peyton Watson (via sign-and-trade)

Nuggets receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, a 2027 and 2029 first round pick from the Hawks and a 2033 second round pick from the Lakers.

Lakers receive: Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade)

In this scenario, the Hawks would land a future franchise cornerstone in Watson, the 23-year-old whose health is potentially limiting him from blossoming into a two-way superstar; the Nuggets would secure some financial relief as it looks to avoid apron penalties and luxury tax; and the Lakers would land the young star they’ve coveted this offseason.

The Good News for L.A. is the Hawks Willing to Sign-and-Trade Kuminga

What might make this deal practical is that the Hawks are open to dealing Kuminga through a sign-and-trade, according to Lakers reporter Khobi Price.

“The Hawks, a source (told) the Post, are willing to execute a sign-and-trade with the Lakers around the framework of Kuminga going to L.A. and the Hawks receiving Jarred Vanderbilt and the Lakers’ 2032 first-round pick swap,” Price wrote.

Especially if the Hawks receive Watson in a deal, the Lakers’ path to landing Kuminga would be even easier.

The Lakers have been after Kuminga since shortly after Atlanta declined the 23-year-old’s $24.3 million team-option. For a player of Kuminga’s caliber, many would argue that is a slight overpay. But Kuminga, according to recent reports, is seeking a contract figure not too far off that.

The Lakers, according to Price, offered Kuminga a contract that would pay him roughly $10 million per year, but the former Warrior is looking to receive a substantially higher annual salary.

L.A. has extremely limited financial maneuverability after signing multiple free agents this offseason. The franchise also threw a four-year, $130 million contract at Walker Kessler, who was brought over from the Utah Jazz in a seismic sign-and-trade deal earlier this month.

To meet Kuminga’s asking price, the Lakers have plenty of work to do. Now it remains to be seen exactly what steps they take as they adjust in their pursuit of the rising swingman.