Lakers Expected to Land 23-Year-Old Rising Star Free Agent With Luka Doncic

The last time the Los Angeles Lakers generated this much buzz in July was in 2018. The common denominator is LeBron James, who arrived that summer and departed this one. The Lakers looked completely different shortly after landing James eight years ago. They now looked entirely different after James departed over a week ago.

L.A. landed Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster sign-and-trade; from there, the franchise made a flurry of free agent signings that completely shuffled the complexion of the roster within an hour.

The moves aren’t stopping there. The Lakers are looking to fill out the roster with the addition of a 23-year-old rising star forward who is still on the open market.

Lakers Aiming High to Put a Title Contender Around Luka Doncic

Is L.A. good enough to compete for a title next season? Perhaps the team is a piece or two away. Maybe that piece is Atlanta Hawks free agent star Jonathan Kuminga, whom the Lakers consider a “significant” offseason priority. NBA insider Brett Siegel believes L.A. is on the verge of landing Kuminga.

“I don’t think the Lakers are done yet; I do see them getting Jonathan Kuminga and getting that deal done,” Siegel said. “He’s a guy that would fit in well in a Luka Doncic led offense.”

According to reports, the Lakers and Kuminga have been engaged in contract negotiations for roughly a week. The California Post reported that both the Lakers and Kuminga desire a partnership, but the two parties have yet to come to an agreement.

Kuminga, 23, was traded to the Hawks from the Warriors ahead of the trade deadline in February. Earlier this offseason, the Hawks declined Kuminga’s $24.3 million team-option, allowing him to enter unrestricted free agency.

With the Lakers losing James and Rui Hachimura in free agency, the franchise is in legitimate need of some depth at the forward position. Kuminga is a player who would bring some firepower to the roster and long-term upside potential.

What’s Stopping an Agreement From Happening

Kuminga is drawing interest from other teams, most notably the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Siegel. As the Lakers work to draw up an offer that appeases Kuminga, the free agent star is hanging tight in case another team presents a larger contract.

“Kuminga’s camp are waiting to see are there gonna be other suitors out there, specifically the Cleveland Cavaliers if LeBron doesn’t decide to go back there — could they give him a more lucrative opportunity, a more lucrative contract. That’s really the hold up with Kuminga right now.”

With the Cavs waiting for James, and therefore wanting to maintain some financial flexibility before the 41-year-old star makes a decision, it is unlikely that Cleveland will ramp up its pursuit of Kuminga.

That would allow the Lakers more time to work out a deal that Kuminga is happy with. But at this point, considering the state of the Lakers roster, losing Kuminga to another team in free agency would sting.