Lakers’ LeBron James Advised to Leave Luka Doncic and Join Major West Rival

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James have yet to reach any agreement about his future with the franchise.

The 41-year-old superstar will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

James exercised his player option for this season and is now weighing his options for what could be the final chapter of his storied career.

One intriguing destination floated by multiple league sources is a move to the Denver Nuggets. He will be paired with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Tim Bontemps reported the buzz and revealed what a West executive had to say about James joining Jokic.

“Who is the only guy on [James’] level from a basketball IQ standpoint in the league? Go there and team up with that guy,” McMenamin and Bontemps wrote.

Remaining in L.A. is still a possibility for James, however, he could seek out a move elsewhere as he chases a championship before retirement.

How the Lakers Can Benefit from James Moving On

The Lakers have indicated a desire to keep James with franchise executive Rob Pelinka headlining that movement. However, the truth is that James will be expensive to keep even in a relatively reduced deal.

A departure via sign-and-trade would provide the Lakers with critical flexibility under the salary cap. James’ expiring deal and potential new contract currently constrain their ability to build depth around Luka Doncic.

The Lakers can request a couple of Nuggets stars in return as Denver is also in need of cap clearing.

“Joining the Nuggets could also create a sign-and-trade opportunity for the Lakers, be it for restricted free agent forward and fellow Klutch client Peyton Watson or veteran forward Cameron Johnson, who is set to make $23 million next season in the final year of his contract,” McMenamin and Bontemps wrote. “Johnson is shooting 42.8% from 3-point range this season and would give the Lakers another knockdown shooter to put around Doncic and [Austin] Reaves.”

The Lakers have been linked with some of Denver’s pieces including Watson, Johnson, and Christian Braun. Any one of these additions could bolster the supporting cast without tying up massive long-term money.

For this to work, the Nuggets will have to look at their short-term gain. James is 41 and while the idea of joining Jokic to breed a contention window looks good, they will need to move pieces to accommodate James into their cap.

The Nuggets have indicated of late that they intend to keep Watson after his breakout season. This makes him potentially out of any trade talks.

The Lakers Can Push for a Big Name Star Without LeBron James

Clearing James’ salary in the cap will open a good path to move for big-name pieces. Rui Hachimura is another player who will be a free agent and Reaves, who is on a player option, is up for an extension.

The Lakers could target another star to pair with Doncic, though it might require moving Reaves alongside future assets in a major package.

Various speculations have floated around Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and Donovan Mitchell. The Lakers are looking to maximize Doncic’s era and may pursue one of those players.

The coming months will decide the Lakers’ plan. James’ decision will be a factor in how their offseason may go.