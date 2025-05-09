Lakers’ LeBron James Called ‘A Whiner’ For Making Excuses

The Lakers and LeBron James entered the 2025 NBA playoffs with the fourth-shortest odds to win the championship and the second-shortest odds to win the Western Conference. However, the team suffered a shocking 4-1 first-round series loss to the Timberwolves, ending their pursuit of a championship early.

On his “Mind the Game” podcast, James lashed out at the media for blaming him and Luka Doncic for the Lakers’ collapse, highlighting how his team had many roster issues that became too big to overcome against the Timberwolves.

“I’ve definitely learned over the years that teams win championships — always,” James said. “…It was never just about me and Luka, or Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. It was always about Minnesota versus the Lakers.

“I’m at a point in my career now where I don’t lose sleep over that. How did me and Luka lose? Well, there’s eight other guys on the floor.”

LeBron James Called ‘A Whiner’

Many fans responded to clips of James’ sound bytes with negative responses.

One fan reasoned that basketball has always been about individual stars carrying their teams, and that James sounded like “a whiner” with his justification.

Elsewhere, another fan felt James was trying to deflect the blame by possibly throwing the Lakers front office under the bus.

“Equivalent to: Whenever I take a team to the championship I want all the credit,” wrote the fan. “Whenever my team loses then we all should take the credit.” The 40-year-old LeBron James owns a $52.7M player option for the 2025-26 season but has yet to decide to return for another year.

Should Lakers Move On From LeBron? “Taking some vacation time with the family, some of the times that you lose when you’re in the eight, nine-month [NBA] season and see what this next journey looks like,” James told Steve Nash on his podcast.