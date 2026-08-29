Lakers Linked To Signing Future Hall Of Famer In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers are still active in NBA free agency as the offseason winds down and training camp starts next month. Missing out on free agent Jonathan Kuminga sees the Lakers now rumored to be after cheap options who can play center and/or power forward. One name to have a lot of respect around the league and who could make sense is veteran Kevin Love.

Yahoo shared an insider report from Ryan Ward about why Love could make complete sense:

“Kevin Love is an intriguing option, as he remains unsigned. There was speculation earlier in the summer that he’d finally come to Los Angeles after years of him being linked to the team if LeBron James returned to the Lakers, but obviously that didn’t happen. However, Love is still there for the taking. He’d provide some rebounding, scoring and shooting off the bench, along with giving the team some much-needed championship experience, which only Kevon Looney possesses at this point.”

James leaving the Lakers to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers slowed down the prior rumors of Love being on their radar. However, the Lakers are looking for a cheap respected name who can play if they suffer injuries to the front court. Love also provides leadership and a positive locker room presence with nearly two decades in the league.

How Kevin Love Can Help The Lakers

The center position was where the Lakers put most of their efforts this season, despite losing forwards LeBron and Rui Hachimura from the starting lineup. Walker Kessler was acquired via giving up two future first round draft picks and signing him to an expensive contract.

Looney was then added as a respected backup due to his past success with the Golden State Warriors. However, both men have concerns with Kessler’s health and Looney’s struggles last season. Love could get reserve center minutes if either man runs into similar issues again.

The power forward position is also a cause of concern with Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt currently battling for the starting spot. Love could give them another option if the team needs to switch things up. The veteran can’t play consistently heavy minutes anymore, but he can provide a nice change of space during desperate times.

The Los Angeles Lakers Have Other Options

Despite Love being the biggest name the Lakers can realistically add, most of that is due to his past success with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers. Love is more fit to be the last man on the roster who provides more help in the locker room than on the court.

Bruce Brown is another noteworthy name who has been linked to the Lakers to improve the wing depth. An NBA Championship with the Denver Nuggets and a track record helping winning teams could help the Lakers out more.

Big men like Mason Plumlee and Dwight Powell are also rumored to have the Lakers’ interest. Regardless of who they get, the Lakers are clearly trying to add one more piece with experience before completing their roster for the upcoming season.