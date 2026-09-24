Ex-Lakers Lonzo Ball Gets Brutal News On NBA Return After Denying Retirement

Even Lonzo Ball was confused when he checked his social media accounts. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was wondering why people were sending out heartfelt messages wishing him a happy retirement.

“I retired? News to me lol cuz I’m still waiting for a call,” Ball wrote in an X post after rumors of his retirement went viral on social media Wednesday afternoon.

The word of Ball’s alleged retirement spread after the 28-year-old reflected on his NBA career on the “Ball in the Family” podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother LiAngelo.

“I don’t think I ever got to my peak,” Ball said. “It’s like, ‘Damn, that s— sucks.’ But at the same time, there’s a lot of people that don’t have meals at night to eat. That’s how I look at the world. I still got to make it up there, got to play, put the jersey on, and do everything I wanted to do as a kid. That was enough for me to be happy.”

Ball, who last played with the Cleveland Cavaliers, insists he is still waiting on another team to give him a chance. But will that opportunity present itself?

Former Lakers Star’s NBA Comeback Hopes Not Looking Good

Ball, who was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft, watched his career get derailed by injuries after he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans and then to the Chicago Bulls. While Ball denies that he has retired, longtime NBA insider Brian Windhorst has bad news for the former star point guard.

“He played with the Cavs last year and he was just really, really not effective. The year before in Chicago, he showed some flashes. He’s played like maybe 100 games the last five years total. The challenge with him is the challenge with everybody.”

Ultimately, in the nine years since he was drafted, Ball has not proven he can avoid injuries. And even for teams who are thin at guard, that concern may be what stops them from giving Ball another opportunity.

Why Ball Might Not Get Another Chance

There is no denying that Ball had all the potential to be an NBA superstar. While had holes in his game, especially in his career, he was a gifted passer and floor general from the moment he started his pro career.

Although Ball reinvented his jumpshot and turned himself into a threat from the 3-point line, he was unable to maintain efficiency as a long-range jumpshooter. Even the most casual observers of the game understand that it is hard for a player to last in the NBA if he struggles to shoot the basketball.

“The first way you extend your career — I don’t care if you are 6’0”, 6’7” or 7’0” — the way you extend your career is your ability to shoot. … Lonzo can’t shoot. That’s the real challenge with him. It’s hard to give somebody another chance who can’t shoot.”

A comeback isn’t totally far-fetched for Ball. He is still in his 20s and has demonstrated more than enough in the NBA to receive another opportunity.