Lakers Lose Luka Doncic’s Favorite Target After Kessler Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers knew they couldn’t keep everyone after overhauling their frontcourt.

Now another familiar face is headed out the door.

Former Lakers center Jaxson Hayes has agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, ending his two-year stint in Los Angeles after the Lakers acquired Walker Kessler in a blockbuster sign-and-trade.

The move was widely anticipated after Los Angeles committed to Kessler as its new starting center and Deandre Ayton picked up his player option, leaving Hayes without a clear role despite expressing a desire to remain with the franchise.

Still, his departure closes the book on one of Luka Doncic’s favorite pick-and-roll combinations.

Lakers Lose Doncic’s Trusted Lob Threat

Hayes carved out an important niche after Doncic arrived in Los Angeles.

The athletic 7-footer became one of the superstar guard’s most dependable lob targets, using his length and explosiveness to finish countless alley-oops created by Doncic’s elite passing.

Their chemistry quickly became one of the Lakers’ most reliable offensive wrinkles whenever Hayes was on the floor.

Last season, Hayes appeared in 66 games, making nine starts, and averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists while shooting an outstanding 75.6% from the field in 18.3 minutes per game.

Following the season, Hayes publicly expressed his hope of returning to Los Angeles.

Instead, the Lakers’ aggressive offseason left little room for a reunion.

Kessler Trade Changed Everything

The turning point came when the Lakers landed Kessler from the Utah Jazz.

Los Angeles surrendered two unprotected first-round picks, two first-round swaps and signed Kessler to a four-year, $130 million contract, making him the franchise’s long-term answer at center.

Combined with Ayton’s expected role as the backup, Hayes effectively became the odd man out.

Rather than committing additional money to a third center, the Lakers allowed Hayes to enter free agency, where Utah quickly emerged with a significantly larger offer than Los Angeles was positioned to make.

For the Jazz, Hayes helps soften the loss of Kessler while adding another athletic big man to a young, developing roster.

Connection With Doncic Isn’t Over

Although Hayes’ NBA partnership with Doncic has ended, the two are expected to remain teammates internationally.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Hayes has completed the paperwork to become a naturalized Slovenian citizen, making him eligible to represent Slovenia alongside Doncic in future international competitions.

“Jaxson Hayes completed the paperwork to become a Slovenian,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast earlier this year. “He can join the Slovenian national team for Luka.”

Hayes previously said the opportunity to compete internationally appealed to him after Slovenian officials approached him.

The two also share longtime agent Bill Duffy of WME Sports.

While neither player is expected to participate in Slovenia’s upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifying games, both are expected to suit up together in future international tournaments, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Lakers Still Have One Frontcourt Question

Hayes’ departure doesn’t leave the Lakers thin at the top of the center rotation.

Kessler and Ayton provide Los Angeles with arguably its deepest center tandem in years while significantly upgrading a team that ranked 27th in the NBA in rebounding last season.

However, Hayes’ exit creates another roster question.

The Lakers now lack a proven third-string center, meaning the front office is expected to continue exploring the veteran minimum market and two-way contracts before training camp.

Pelinka has already solved the franchise’s biggest need by acquiring Kessler.

Now the focus shifts to rebuilding the depth behind him after losing one of Doncic’s favorite lob partners.