Luka Doncic has taken control of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ offense since LeBron James left for Philadelphia. But despite his remarkable scoring numbers, the Slovenian superstar acknowledged one advantage he enjoyed while sharing the court with James.

Following Sunday’s 131-123 victory over the Phoenix Suns, Doncic was asked how he has adjusted to playing without the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

His answer was brief, but it offered some insight into how opposing defenses have changed their approach.

“I just try to play my own basketball,” Doncic told reporters. “I don’t think it was that many difference.”

Then came an interesting observation about his former teammate.

Luka Doncic Makes Admission About Playing Without LeBron James

“Obviously, playing with LeBron, you can learn a lot of things,” Doncic said. “I’m probably more open then than now, but just trying to play my game.”

Doncic’s comments reflected the different responsibilities he faces as the unquestioned centerpiece of Los Angeles’ offense.

With James alongside him, opposing defenses had another elite playmaker to worry about.

Now, Doncic regularly draws aggressive coverages designed to force the ball out of his hands.

Still, the strategy has done little to slow him down.

The 27-year-old scored 43 points against Phoenix, adding nine assists and three rebounds while making five 3-pointers.

It marked his sixth 40-point performance of the season.

He entered Monday averaging 39 points, leading the NBA in scoring while directing the league’s most efficient offense.

The Lakers have also won eight consecutive games, matching the San Antonio Spurs for the NBA’s best record at 12-2.

Doncic’s production has helped Los Angeles maintain that pace despite a significantly reworked supporting cast.

JJ Redick Praises Doncic’s Offensive Approach

Lakers coach JJ Redick credited Doncic’s aggressive starts for creating opportunities throughout games.

“He’s consistently tried to start with a level of aggression, scoring the basketball,” Redick said.

Redick explained that Doncic’s scoring forces defenses to commit extra attention, opening passing lanes for his teammates.

Against Phoenix, Doncic repeatedly navigated pressure to create advantages elsewhere on the floor.

Redick said the Lakers benefited from those decisions even when they did not result directly in assists.

“Yeah, he scored a lot, but he also just generated a lot of really good offense for us,” Redick said.

Quentin Grimes was among the beneficiaries Sunday.

The Lakers guard scored 22 points and made five 3-pointers, including a crucial bank shot in the final minute.

His contribution helped Los Angeles survive a furious Phoenix comeback after leading by 31 points.

Doncic acknowledged that the Lakers still have work to do, particularly when protecting substantial leads.

“I honestly think we have a lot of space for improvement,” he said.

That outlook also applies to his new role.

Although Doncic recognizes the benefits of playing alongside James, he has not approached this season as an attempt to replace his former teammate.

Instead, he is playing the same brand of basketball that made him a perennial MVP candidate.

And through 14 games, the results have been difficult to dispute.