Report: Lakers Target 2-Time All-NBA Forward as Luka Doncic Running Mate

With a more-than full roster, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make another move soon. It remains to be seen who is included in that move.

Having officially entered the Luka Doncic era, the Lakers have worked hard all offseason to land the best possible collection of talent around the face of the franchise, though the departures of LeBron James and Rui Hachimura definitely stung. So whom will the Lakers turn to next?

Recently, Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson has made his way into Lakers trade speculation. (Yes, another Mav linked to L.A.!) With the report that Thompson, a five-time All-Star, would be open to landing in Los Angeles, many are wondering if the Lakers will go after the sharpshooting wing to reunite him with Doncic.

The Latest on Klay Thompson and the Lakers

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Lakers have joined the list of teams interested in Thompson.

“It’s not a surprise to me that my buddy Christian Clark, the Mavericks writer over at The Athletic, said and reported this week that Thompson would welcome a return home to Los Angeles, of course, where he is from, where his father, Mychael Thompson has played and done media for a long, long time here,” Fischer reported.

Added Fischer: “This market that is shaping up for him, the fact that there is some L.A. interest, the fact that there is Miami interest, there’s probably other teams that have interest in Klay Thompson as well.

Fischer also noted that Thompson considered joining the Lakers as a free agent in 2024. After spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors, Thompson looked for a change of scenery and a chance to win a fifth NBA championship. Thompson ultimately chose the Mavs, who were fresh off a Finals appearance at the time.

Beyond being motivated by winning a title, Thompson’s interest in Dallas was also rooted in the desire to play alongside Doncic. Now that Doncic, who was traded from Dallas in February 2025, is in L.A., Thompson, a Los Angeles native, could prefer a move to the Lakers.

L.A. Will Have to Trade for Klay

According to Fischer, the Mavs have been unwilling to reach a buyout agreement with Thompson, who is owed roughly $17 million next season. Dallas would only be open to moving on from Thompson in a trade.

“To this point, Dallas has not been looking to find a buyout agreement with Klay Thompson,” Fischer said. “He’s got one year left on a three-year, $50 million deal that Klay signed two seasons ago when he left the Golden State Warriors, the franchise he won four championships with.”

The team most frequently mentioned as the strongest suitor for Thompson is the Miami Heat. After the Heat missed out on LeBron James, the franchise turned to the free agent market. More recently, Miami has moved Thompson to the top of its offseason priority list.

With Dallas unwilling to go the direction of a buyout with Thompson, the Lakers and Heat will have to put together a trade offer if they hope to acquire the former All-Star this offseason.