Lakers’ Luka Doncic Offers Update Amid Custody Battle With Ex

All-Star guard Luka Doncic is reunited with his daughters in Slovenia amid the custody battle for his children with his ex, Anamarie Goltes. The Los Angeles Lakers star shared photos of himself spending time with his two daughters, Olivia and Gabriela, on Monday.

In one photo, Doncic can be seen holding his newborn, Olivia, while playing with Gabriela. In the other, he is seen out for a walk with Gabriela on his shoulders.

In March, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Doncic was in a custody battle with his ex and had not seen his daughters since December, after his ex-fiancée filed a petition seeking child support and attorney fees from the Lakers star.

Luka Doncic to Skip Slovenia Assignment

After the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs this month, Doncic revealed that his No. 1 priority was to win the custody battle for his daughters this summer, while announcing that he won’t be playing for Slovenia in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

“I love my daughters more than anything, and they will always come first in my life,” Doncic said via a statement on May 11.

“As I continue working toward joint custody of my daughters, I have been forced to make a difficult decision between traveling and playing for the Slovenian national team and being with my daughters this summer. Unfortunately, it has been made extremely difficult for me to see them over the past eight months.

“I have given everything to representing Slovenia and I am disappointed that I will not be able to play for my country this summer. But right now, my daughters and my responsibilities as a father are my priority.”

Lakers to Build Around Luka Doncic

Although Doncic plans to spend time with his daughters this summer, he is expected to be lockstep with the Lakers on every decision they make to reshape the roster.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said he plans to build a roster that resembles the 2024 Dallas Mavericks team that Doncic took to the NBA Finals.

“The archetype of the roster that we want is going to be retrofitted around Luka and the things he needs,” Pelinka said, via The Athletic. “Clearly, he’s that leader and that player for the future that we want to build the right way around.”

Pelinka was referring to athletic big men and 3-and-D wings — the type of players Doncic thrived next to during his six-and-a-half-year stint with the Mavericks. In 2024, he was surrounded by athletic bigs (Derreck Lively, Daniel Gafford) and 3-and-D wings (P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr. and Josh Green) as he led Dallas to the NBA Finals.

“It’s a full rebuild and retool, and it’s adding to the great things that are already here, which have led to success, but elevating it and bringing it to the next level,” Pelinka added, making it clear that Doncic would have input in rebuilding the roster.

“So, an ongoing process that we’ll be doing throughout the offseason.”

The Lakers could reportedly open nearly $50M in cap space even after re-signing free agent Austin Reaves. They are expected to aggressively pursue defensive-minded players with their precious cap space.