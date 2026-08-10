Lakers’ Luka Doncic Makes Heartfelt Post After Personal Loss

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic sent out a heartfelt post in reaction to the passing of legendary coach Don Nelson.

“It’s a sad day for basketball with the passing of Don Nelson,” Doncic wrote on X.

“I have so much respect for him and everything he did for the game, especially the way he believed in international players. I’m grateful for the time I spent with him.

“Thinking of the entire Nelson family today. I loved getting to know you, Coach.”

Luka Doncic – Don Nelson Relationship

Although Don Nelson retired from NBA coaching in 2010, long before Luka Doncic entered the league, he laid the groundwork in Dallas for international stars such as Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash and ultimately Doncic. Furthermore, Nelson’s son, Donnie, was the general manager of the Mavericks when the franchise acquired the rights to steal Doncic from the Atlanta Hawks at the 2018 NBA Draft.

In subsequent years, Doncic and Nelson shared a strong personal and professional bond. Notably, Nelson slammed the Mavericks front office for trading Doncic while accepting the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2025. The Hall of Famer famously wore Doncic’s signature Jordan Brand sneakers to the event, while calling Dallas’ decision to trade Doncic a“tremendous mistake.”

“As a matter of fact, I want everybody to know I’m wearing Luka’s shoes, his new shoes from Nike that just got on the market,” Nelson had said.

“I’m wearing them in protest for the trade from Dallas. Tremendous mistake by the Dallas franchise to trade him, and I want everybody to know that.”

Don Nelson Passes Away

At the same 2025 ceremony, Nelson shared advice from his former mentor and Boston Celtics head coach, Red Auerbach, about generational talents.

“His philosophy was when you have a great player — Bill Russell, [John] Havlicek, Sam Jones, you name ’em — you don’t lose that player,” Nelson said.

“You keep him for a lifetime. You put his number up, and you honor that player. That’s been my philosophy.”

Nelson, the second-winningest coach in NBA history, died on Sunday at the age of 86.

“On Sunday morning our beloved husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather Don Nelson peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family,” Nelson’s family said in a statement, via ESPN.

“Throughout his last week, friends and family encircled him with love, sharing the blessing of his friendship and revisiting treasured memories.”

ESPN added:

“In 31 seasons as an NBA head coach with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors (twice), New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, Nelson finished with a regular-season record of 1,335-1,063. He retired with the most coaching wins ever, a mark that was broken by the San Antonio Spurs‘ Gregg Popovich in March 2022.

“Nelson made 18 playoff appearances as a coach, finishing with a 75-91 postseason record.”