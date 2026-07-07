Lakers Make Controversial Decision Against Luka Doncic’s Wishes: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers let Rui Hachimura walk as a free agent even though franchise star Luka Doncic reportedly wanted them to retain the sharpshooter.

According to The Athletic’s Law Murray, Hachimura was on Doncic’s “preferred return list” when the Lakers entered the offseason facing several key free-agency decisions.

“I’m told that Rui Hachimura was on the Luka Doncic preferred return list,” Murray reported on X shortly after Hachimura signed with the LA Clippers.

Besides Hachimura, the Lakers failed to retain other free agents such as LeBron James, Marcus Smart (PO), Luke Kennard and Jaxson Hayes, while also trading Deandre Ayton, their starting center last season. As such, most of their key rotational pieces from last year’s playoff run will be on other teams during the 2026-27 season.

Why Lakers Let Rui Hachimura Walk

The Athletic’s Dan Woike added that the Lakers wanted to make defensive upgrades and were therefore willing to lose Hachimura, who was “well-liked” in the organization.

“[Hachimura] was well-liked in the Lakers locker room and adapted well to the different roles asked of him,” Woike reported via X. “Don’t think it can be underestimated how good Rui was at staying in rhythm with limited offensive touches. The Lakers have to find more two-way players and must’ve concluded Hachimura didn’t fit. He wanted to remain in Los Angeles and gets to do so with the Clippers.”

Hachimura, who attracted interest from nearly half a dozen teams, ultimately inked a two-year, $28M deal with the Clippers to remain in Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic ‘Excited’ About Lakers Moves

While they let Hachimura walk, the Lakers made several moves catering to Doncic’s reported wishlist, including adding shooting, defense and a rim-running big man.

Ahead of free agency, Doncic gave the Lakers a clear mandate on the kind of roster upgrades he had hoped for.

“I think mainly shooters and a big man who can run the pick-and-roll and jump so I can pass to him,” Doncic said during a promotional Jordan event. “I think I always need shooters around me because I usually get double-teamed a lot, so I think I need shooters and some centers who can jump high and block shots.”

For the most part, the Lakers fulfilled those needs by adding an athletic big man in Walker Kessler besides 3-and-D wings and sharpshooters such as Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton.

Per The Athletic, Doncic was “excited” when he heard the news of the Lakers adding free agents Kessler, Grimes, Mamukelashvili and Sexton.

“According to league sources, Luka Doncic was “excited” about the Lakers’ signings, with the team addressing his biggest desires for the roster by keeping Austin Reaves and getting an elite rim-protecting center in Kessler,” wrote Sam Amick.