Lakers Trade Pitch Pairs Luka Doncic With a 6’9″ High-Flying Star Forward

When gauging the current state of the Los Angeles Lakers roster, it is clear the team could use a strong wing option in the starting lineup alongside Luka Doncic.

Doncic, ever the playmaker, has a history of getting the best out of the players around him, especially role-playing teammates. Doncic’s time in Dallas with P.J. Washington and Tim Hardaway Jr. is a prime example of that.

The Lakers are checking out the market to get Doncic a dependable forward to play alongside. While Jonathan Kuminga, Washington and a range of other players have been frequently mentioned as options for the Lakers, one player who hasn’t been pointed out is Indiana Pacers athletic wing Obi Toppin.

Toppin Would Make a Perfect Fit With Luka Doncic and the Lakers

Toppin, 28, was a pivotal piece for the Pacers through their run to the 2025 NBA Finals. It may be challenging for any team to get their hands on Toppin, especially if the Pacers aren’t in business to move players before the upcoming 2026-27 season. But for the Lakers, Toppin figures to be a promising player to target. He has the profile of a player who would thrive off Doncic’s table-setting.

The Lakers should call the Pacers and see if they can work out a trade for the 28-year-old forward. With L.A.’s asset clip drained in the Walker Kessler deal, getting Toppin to the Lakers would require a three or four team framework. Here’s a potential deal involving the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons that gets Toppin to L.A.

Lakers receive: Obi Toppin

Pacers receive: Cameron Johnson, a 2028 first round pick (via DEN), a 2028 second round pick (via DET), a 2031 second round pick and a 2032 second round (via LAL)

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht

Nuggets receive: Ben Sheppard and Jay Huff

This trade is hypothetical and intended as a reasonable suggestion. So, why might all four teams agree to complete this trade?

Why Indiana, Detroit, Denver and L.A. Does the Trade

For the Pacers, swapping Toppin for an elite shooter in Johnson, a proven postseason starter who cashed 43 percent from the 3-point line last season, and loading up on picks is a sweet deal. Alongside the playmaking of Tyrese Haliburton, Johnson could make for a wonderful addition to the roster. After all, the Pacers are at their very best, their championship-level best, when they are splashing 3s left and right.

For Denver, this trade offers a way to help alleviate some of the financial burden while getting back some depth pieces. This deal only makes sense if the Nuggets are looking to move salary to make way for a new contract for Peyton Watson. If Watson is retained, this deal is a win for the Nuggets.

The Pistons add an elite defender and a young sharpshooter for the price of one second round draft pick. That is solid business.

Meanwhile, the Lakers move past Kuminga, Washington and the other hard-to-reach options for Toppin, who possess the two-way ability and 3-point shooting efficiency the Lakers are looking everywhere to try and find.

Last season, Toppin averaged 11.6 points per game and shot roughly 36 percent from the 3-point line. A high-flying wing, Toppin is a proven starter and a low-risk option for the Lakers to pursue.