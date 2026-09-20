Lakers Get Major Luka Doncic Injury Update Before Post-LeBron Training Camp

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to open their first training camp of the post-LeBron James era with a welcome development involving the player now responsible for carrying the franchise.

Luka Doncic has entered the final phase of his offseason rehabilitation and was scheduled to return to Los Angeles around Sept. 20, according to Sport Klub’s Martin Pavcnik.

The report offers the clearest update yet on Doncic’s recovery from the left thigh injury that ended his 2025-26 season in April. More importantly for the Lakers, his rehabilitation has progressed without a reported setback as training camp approaches.

Doncic was expected to remain in Slovenia through Saturday before relocating to Los Angeles. Lakers media day is scheduled for Sept. 28, with training camp opening the following day.

That timeline should give Doncic more than a week to settle in, meet with the Lakers’ medical staff and continue ramping up before organized practices begin.

Luka Doncic Nears End of Lengthy Rehabilitation

Doncic injured his left thigh on April 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The pain proved more serious than something he could manage with rest, ice or routine treatment.

He pursued advanced rehabilitation methods, including stem-cell therapy, but was unable to return before the Lakers’ season ended.

The injury has produced the longest basketball layoff of Doncic’s career. There will be 203 days between his final appearance last season and the Lakers’ Oct. 22 opener against the Golden State Warriors.

Doncic spent much of that break training in Ljubljana under the direction of longtime personal trainer Anze Macek. The first objective was to allow his injuries to heal fully. The focus then shifted toward rebuilding his conditioning and preparing his body for another demanding NBA season.

The work appears to have paid off.

Sport Klub reported that Doncic has not been in such strong physical condition in years. His weight is also believed to be within the Lakers’ preferred range at approximately 105 kilograms, or 231 pounds.

At the time of the report, however, Doncic had not advanced to full-contact basketball or conventional five-on-five work. His training consisted primarily of individual court sessions and work in the weight room.

That distinction is important. Doncic’s progress is encouraging, but the Lakers will still need to manage his return carefully.

Lakers Begin Their Post-LeBron Era

Doncic’s health carries even greater significance now that the Lakers are entering a season without James for the first time since 2017-18.

The statistical burden already belonged to Doncic last season. The leadership responsibility is now unmistakably his.

He appeared to embrace that role in August when he organized a gathering and two unofficial workouts for members of the Lakers’ revamped roster in Slovenia. Those sessions allowed him to begin developing chemistry with his new teammates before camp.

Los Angeles has five preseason games scheduled between Oct. 6 and Oct. 17, including two apiece against Sacramento and Golden State before a matchup with Denver.

It remains unclear how much Doncic will play during that schedule, though Sport Klub reported that he is not expected to miss the entire preseason.

The Lakers do not need Doncic to prove anything in exhibition games. They need him healthy when the results begin to count.

For now, his return to Los Angeles and successful rehabilitation represent the kind of September news the franchise wanted. The post-LeBron Lakers will go only as far as Doncic can take them, and he appears increasingly close to being ready for that responsibility.