Lakers Announce Rare New Luka Doncic Stat That Should Seal Early MVP Case

It’s been that sort of season for Luka Doncic. He is outscoring everyone and leaving a decent margin doing that. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is averaging a career-high 38.6 points entering Sunday’s game.

The scoring is at a very high level, however, it is not only about the points but how he is scoring them. Doncic has always been involved from the opening tip-off right to the close of every game he has played this season.

The official Lakers account on X posted a stat that makes the Slovenian head and shoulders over everyone else in the league at the moment — at least in scoring.

“Luka Dončić scored 20 points in the first quarter. He is the only player in the NBA with multiple 20-point first quarters this season (2), averaging a league-leading 14.2 points per opening quarter,” the Lakers official X account wrote.

Doncic recorded his second 20-point first-quarter performance against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. His other showing was against the Golden State Warriors in late October. He is also averaging 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 11 games.

Lakers Announce Incredible Luka Doncic MVP-Worthy Stat

Doncic has always maintained his consistency as one of the league’s top scoring players. He has finished top five in scoring in the previous five seasons and is on course to make it a top two finish in scoring in four of the last five.

His scoring form is intact this season — he has six games with at least 40 points and three games with a double-double. He hasn’t scored below 30 points since the second game day of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic also leads in first-quarter scoring and the closest player is not even in double digits in points. His fast starts to games have been key to some of the Lakers’ huge wins in the opening weeks. They have lost either the third or fourth quarter in the last three games Doncic has played before Sunday.

MVP Shoutouts or Just Another High-Scoring Season?

It’s still early to say how the MVP race will unfold over the course of the season. Many factors often influence the race as the season goes on but no doubt that the Slovenian superstar is currently leading the charge.

An MVP has proven elusive for Doncic despite strong numbers from him and a Finals appearance in 2024.

More than anything, the Lakers will hope Doncic’s offensive firepower translates into deeper postseason runs and championships. The 27-year-old superstar was unfortunately absent during their run to the second round last season after he suffered a hamstring injury at the close of the regular season.

So far so good, it’s been a decent start to the season with a new-look roster and with Doncic being the main focal point. The Lakers have won their last seven games and are top of the Western Conference.