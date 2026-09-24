Lakers Ripped for Cutting Ties With 44% 3-PT Sniper Luka Doncic ‘Wanted Back’

Many of us have begun experiencing that crisp, cool fall air, but that doesn’t mean debates about what the Los Angeles Lakers did when it was muggy outside have rested.

The Lakers had the most interesting first week of July … maybe ever, never mind this summer. Virtually every impactful contributor to the team’s 2025-26 season was out the door, and here came a bunch of new faces. Naturally, such an enormous turnover is going to bring questions, and while many fans were already suspicious about what went down between the Lakers and some of the players who left the team, we now know more clearly thanks to Marcus Smart blurting out the ugly truth.

Smart, who signed with the Houston Rockets in July, isn’t the only star many Lakers fans wanted back. So, L.A. better hope their new additions are firing on all cylinders next season. Or else…

Lakers Criticized for Lowballing a Pair of Stars

So, why did Smart, who signed with the Lakers as a free agent in 2025, say about his decision to join the Rockets? It started with some “disrespect” from general manager Rob Pelinka and co.

“First off, I played so well that the offer that was ultimately given didn’t match the way that I played,” Smart said, reflecting on his contract negotiations with the Lakers. “Especially when you see guys who played way worse than I did, the offers they’re getting. And then it wasn’t any security that we wanted that they were willing to do.”

While Lakers fans grew to love Smart’s tenacity and appreciate the way he stepped up in the playoffs when L.A.’s top dogs were injured, Lakers Nation had already been sky-high on Rui Hachimura. Not only was losing Smart a potential misstep by the Lakers, but so too was letting Hachimura and his deadeye 3-point shooting walk to those stinkin’ Clippers, says Lake Show Life’s Svyatoslav Rovenchuk.

“You could write this whole situation off were it not for everything else that happened around it,” Rovenchuk wrote. “Smart is not the only Lakers free agent that Los Angeles was shy about paying. … This next one is a little more speculative, but one could connect the dots on there being a financial hold-up with Rui Hachimura as well. Luka Doncic wanted Hachimura back and Rui wanted to stay in Los Angeles, highlighted by his move across town. It is safe to assume money was the problem.”

Will L.A. Regret Not Re-Signing Both Stars?

While Smart was a Laker for just one season, Hachimura rocked the purple-and-gold for three. Smart played his behind off for the Lakers in their first round series victory over the Rockets. Lakers fans will always appreciate him for that. But Hachimura is someone some fans are still wanting back.

Lakers Nation loved Hachimura’s non-ego, his versatility on both sides of the floor (even if his defense wasn’t Dennis Rodman-esque), and his cheers from the bench.

And best of all, his slippery-wet 3-point shooting, especially when those playoff lights turned on.

Hachimura’s exit to the Clippers made his departure tougher to swallow for Lakers fans. After all, the 28-year-old was one of the better trade acquisitions in recent Lakers history.