Projected NBA Trade Sees Lakers Land Young 7’0″ Unicorn Next to Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers still have some ways to go before they can consider their roster complete heading into the 2026-27 season.

According to team insider Khobi Price, the Lakers, who have had a productive summer, could be in the market for a frontcourt addition as their Jonathan Kuminga pursuit carries on.

“The Lakers remain interested in Jonathan Kuminga, the unrestricted free agent forward whose free agency has stalled out over the last few weeks,” Price reported for the California Post. “Kuminga would address the Lakers’ last big need, which is a wing/forward who could be a credible starter. They could also add another big man to back up (Walker) Kessler.”

Kessler, 25, is firmly installed as the Lakers’ long-term center around Luka Doncic, who reportedly preferred the former Utah Jazz star as L.A.’s featured big man. Kessler, however, has struggled staying on the court at times, and the Lakers only have veteran center Kevon Looney, who hasn’t averaged more than 20 minutes per game in four seasons, as the only backup option.

Should Lakers Bring Luka Doncic Another Future Building Block at Center?

If the Lakers can get their hands on another young, rising center, it could significantly raise the team’s ceiling next season. LakerTom of Lakerholics proposed a trade that brings standout young center Kel’el Ware to the Lakers in a unique framework.

Lakers receive: Kel’el Ware

Bucks receive: Cameron Carr and Adou Theiro

“Since he’s on his rookie contract, the Lakers could trade Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero to the Heat straight up for Kel’el Ware, who would give LA an elite starting power forward and backup center without giving up picks,” LakerTom wrote on X.

Ware, the 22-year-old former 15th pick in the draft, was traded from the Miami Heat to the Bucks as a part of a seismic trade centered around Giannis Antetokounmpo. Before the blockbuster transaction, Ware was viewed as a franchise cornerstone in Miami.

Last season, just his second in the league, Ware averaged 11.1, 9.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5 percent from the 3-point line. He is far from a finished product, but he possesses a unique combination of shooting and the ability to generate his own scoring opportunities at seven feet tall.

The Lakers could find themselves with the perfect skilled big man to pair alongside Luka Doncic.

Why Should L.A. Cut Ties With Carr and Theiro?

Lakers fans are already quite high on Carr and Theiro, two young stars with enormous upside potential. But LakerTom argues that packaging both players to land someone like Ware, especially if it can be done without surrendering any draft capital, would better suit the Lakers.

“While the Lakers love Carr’s and Thiero’s upside, they’re both realistically a year or two away at best from being impact rotation players but could net them an elite 3&D starting power forward without spending draft capital,” LakerTom wrote. “At 21 and 22, Cameron and Adou already possess the elite athleticism, star potential, and comparable trade value of a late first round pick. Trading them for a legitimate starting power forward could be (the) Lakers’ best option.”

Besides, the Lakers are actively exploring frontcourt reinforcements, according to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, with Bucks big man Jericho Sims and Bulls center Jalen Smith mentioned as potential targets.

Ware, with potential to play starter’s minutes, would undeniably provide the Lakers with a dependable backup option.