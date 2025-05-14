Lakers Concerned About Luka Doncic’s Fitness: ‘Massive Insult’

The Lakers posted a new job opening for a “Head Strength & Conditioning Coach” on May 10, which many believe is directly related to their concerns about superstar guard Luka Doncic‘s fitness and conditioning levels.

The job description, posted on LinkedIn and other platforms, reads as follows:

“The Head Strength & Conditioning Coach for the Los Angeles Lakers ensures that each player has an individually designed strength and conditioning plan to promote and support his maximum performance and health maintenance. This role implements, monitors and adjusts player workouts year-round as needed.” “In addition, the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach is responsible for motivating players and holding them accountable for their work in the weight room. Must be able to work well in a team, work irregular hours, and travel overnight for extensive periods of time.”

‘A Massive Insult’ to Luka Doncic?

While reacting to the job application, the panelists on ESPN’s “Get Up” felt it was “a massive insult” to Doncic and an indirect shot at the Slovenian star.

“This is a massive insult,” Jay Williams stressed. “To say online that you’re looking for a strength and conditioning coach, that’s embarrassing. You don’t do that. You have private conversations with world-class conditioning coaches to say, ‘Hey, this is the right team we need around LeBron James and Luka.’ You don’t post that online!”

Play

Heat legend Udonis Haslem took it a step further, urging the Lakers not to allow Doncic to play in the EuroBasket for Slovenia but to keep him around LeBron James and Co. to help him improve his conditioning.

JJ Redick Called out Luka Doncic

“If I’m the Lakers, I’m gonna make sure his house is somewhere near LeBron James’ house,” Haslem said of Doncic. “You’re gonna be in his pocket. This is going to become a lifestyle for you, Luka. We’re gonna get rid of all that Hookah Luka talk. All that is over. This is going to be a new Luka Doncic starting now.”

Haslem also felt it was “sad” that the Lakers needed a coach to “motivate” a player to perform well in the world’s biggest basketball league.

“If I have to motivate you to work harder and be accountable, get your [expletive] out of here,” he said in passionate rant.

This wasn’t the first instance of the Lakers seemingly questioning Doncic’s fitness levels. In his season-ending press conference, Lakers head coach JJ Redick said his team needed to get into “championship shape” to compete for a championship. Although Redick didn’t name Doncic, it was clear who he was referring to.

“I’ll start with the offseason and the work that’s required in an offseason to be in championship shape,” Redick said on May 1. “And we have a ways to go as a roster. And certainly, there are individuals who were in phenomenal shape. There are certainly other ones that could have been in better shape. That’s where my mind goes immediately, is we have to get in championship shape.”

Doncic has been confirmed to represent Slovenia in the EuroBasket, which tips off August 27. The tournament could help him enter NBA training camp in top shape, but that remains to be seen. He has the option to be a free agent in 2026.