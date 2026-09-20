Lakers Get Great News as Luka Doncic Shows Off Stunning Body Transformation

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to look forward to ahead of the upcoming season. One is the revamped roster with Luka Doncic as the focal point. The Lakers brought in notable additions like Walker Kessler and Quentin Grimes as well as key depth pieces.

Another thing the Lakers would be looking forward to is how Doncic performs. The Slovenian superstar has spent the summer doing what he can to keep his status as one of the best players in the league. One of which involves shedding some pounds

According to Lakers Nation Trevor Lane, the difference between Doncic when he first arrived in Los Angeles to now is striking.

“The reports are that his weight is right about where it was last year. I think he looks skinnier than last year,” Lane said. (See 2:00 in the video for images.)

Doncic spent his summer in Slovenia and he was rehabbing from the Grade 2 left hamstring strain that ended his season. He also did full conditioning work with longtime trainer Anze Macek, and the result is a different look.

Lean Luka Doncic Would Delight Lakers

With a month till the Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors in the season tip-off, a leaner Doncic is what the Lakers would hope they receive when training camp arrives. His latest look suggests that would be the case.

According to analyst Donnie Freeman, a skinnier and lighter Doncic would be a problem to the rest of the league.

“He looks great, he’s continued that it seems like from here he’s going to be able to do that which is all you really want with him,” Freeman said. “He’s going to be explosive. Now, make no mistake, that guy was, he would score a 50 on your head, and he was out of shape.”

This marks another summer in which Doncic has amped up his conditioning. He is now different-looking from his former self in Dallas. When he arrived in the Lakers, concerns were raised but his performances closed that argument.

“He’s put in some work. He looks like a different dude,” Lane added. (Before and after comparison at 2:45)

Doncic also engaged in a team bonding moment with his Lakers teammate in Slovenia. He hosted team dinners, workouts and even a lake trip.

Would Doncic’s New Look Be Consistent

Doncic remains one of the best players in the league and that hasn’t changed despite a lot of criticism over his conditioning. Many stars have faced criticisms over how they condition their body to prevent injuries.

“I think for him he’s always had the ability just like anybody else. It’s just a lot of these guys don’t take it serious enough,” Freeman added. “Maybe there’s a bad habit with eating or drinking. … For Luka, again, he’s got the dietitians and all that stuff working with him, he’s putting in the work and making sure he’s able to stay in shape and that is the most important thing.”

Maybe it was a good thing that the Lakers ensured not to rush his return for the playoffs last season despite all the speculation.

Doncic led the NBA in scoring last season and was in MVP conversations for large stretches until his injury. One can only imagine what an improved version of him would be able to do.