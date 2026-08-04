Lakers Warned ‘Uncomfortable’ Luka Doncic Trade Decision Looms in 2027

This offseason has shown the Los Angeles Lakers are doing their best to avoid a potential nightmare reality.

The moment it was announced that LeBron James, who spent the last eight seasons in L.A., was leaving the Lakers, the page officially turned. The Luka Doncic era had begun. The Lakers front office was officially on the clock and needed to start responding.

To L.A.’s credit, there has been no shortage of offsesaon activity. From trades to free agent signings, the Lakers have revamped their roster ahead of 2026-27 season that will inevitably prove to be massive in deciding the direction of the Doncic era in L.A. If things go well, then there’s great hope. If not, well … let’s just say trouble could be brewing.

Analyst Gives Lakers Sharp Warning Over Luka Doncic

Last offseason, the Lakers locked in Doncic for three more years. But with superstars, that might as well be six months. Those years move by quickly.

According to Lakers analyst Trevor Lane, if Doncic turns down a contract extension next summer, it could be the start of a potentially dark scenario in L.A.

“It could be an uncomfortable summer next year,” Lane said. “The Lakers could find themselves in a similar situation to the one that the Nuggets are in with (Nikola) Jokic. … Yeah, you got to be concerned about that if you’re the Lakers, and that’s part of why I think the plan needs to be rolling into the season with the roster ready to go, have a strong season and then say, ‘Hey, Luka, next summer we’re putting the finishing touches … and we’re off and running.’ That’s what you want to do.”

Lane noted that Doncic could hold off on an extension to achieve a more lucrative deal later on, but if there’s a sense that Doncic may not be satisfied with L.A.’s roster, it opens up a world of fears for the Lakers.

“What you don’t want is Luka looking around in 2028 saying, ‘Eh, we never made that leap. Maybe I’ll go find some place else to go play.’ If you start getting that sense that that’s where this is heading next summer, we’re taking Luka trades next summer.”

Luka Could Take Jokic Approach

Lane believes there is a chance that Doncic informs the Lakers he isn’t going to re-sign before becoming eligible for a larger contract the following offseason, similar to the approach Jokic, a three-time MVP, has reportedly taken with the Denver Nuggets.

But that’s the key. If Doncic is noncommittal, as Lane notes, the Lakers may struggle with deciding what steps to take.

If Doncic doesn’t feel he can compete for a championship after next season, he will be well in his right to steer clear of an extension. Doncic will be 29 in the 2028 offseason. He sure wouldn’t want to waste his prime on a team that can’t help him reach the point his peers have already conquered.

Jokic is a champion and multi-time league MVP. So is Doncic’s draftmate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The pressure is on in L.A.