Lakers Trade Pitch Reunites Luka Doncic and P.J. Washington in New 3-Team Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to succeed this offseason in their pursuit of a bonafide starting power forward.

The moment LeBron James left, it left a glaring hole at the forward position. Then the departures of Rui Hachimura, who has turned himself into one of the NBA’s most lethal 3-point shooters, and Marcus Smart, an aging-but-still savvy defender, left L.A. very light on the wing.

To counter, the Lakers have taken a hard look at Atlanta Hawks free agent star Jonathan Kuminga. But Kuminga, 23, has yet to find a new home because nothing has attracted him in terms of money. There is real opportunity for the Lakers and Kuminga together, but both sides have not been able to come to terms.

It Might Be Time for the Lakers to Transfer All Energy and Focus to Luka Doncic’s Former Star Running Mate

It’s been brought up time and time again this offseason. It’s getting brought up again now. The Lakers and P.J. Washington. Is it going to happen, or has the rampant speculation blown things out of proportion? The Lakers may not be pursuing Washington, the Mavs’ starting forward, the way they have Kuminga. But they should.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Lakers dial up the Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves — three rivals that aren’t exactly sending each other holiday cards — to hammer out the following three-team trade.

Lakers receive: P.J. Washington

Mavs receive: Donte DiVincenzo, Dalton Knecht and three second round picks

Wolves receive: Jarred Vanderbilt

It is important to reiterate that this trade is hypothetical and intended for some fun debate … and yes, to pump up L.A. fans just a smidge.

So, why might all three teams agree to this trade?

What’s in it for Everyone

The Mavs have well north of $300 million invested into their frontcourt after recently handing a $52 million extension to forward Naji Marshall. With younger players like Dereck Lively II and the freshly drafted Morez Johnson Jr. coming down the pipeline, the Mavs will have to make changes eventually, and Washington figures to be among the first to go.

For Dallas, landing DiVincenzo, a proven playoff starter and a highly-regarded 3-point shooter, gives the Mavericks another reliable ball-handler and floor spacer while easing the frontcourt logjam. Oh, and adding Knecht, a 25-year-old sharpshooter, and securing three second round picks won’t hurt, either.

Meanwhile, Minnesota gets back a fan favorite in Vanderbilt, a player franchise star Anthony Edwards is rumored to have a strong rapport with. The Wolves need a starting-caliber forward, and Vanderbilt could fit right in. Plus, Vanderbilt is nearly an exact contract match with DiVincenzo, allowing the Wolves to fill the forward position without taking on more salary.

The Lakers would finally get their wish of acquiring a bonafide starting power forward. Washington is well-regarded for how well he fit alongside Doncic in the Mavs’ run to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Earlier this week, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that he hasn’t heard that the Lakers “are making any pursuit of P.J. Washington” and that Washington, who was Doncic’s teammate for one season in Dallas, just “gets brought up by Lakers fans.”

L.A. and Dallas may or may not engage in trade talks involving P.J. Washington, but there’s no denying that moving the veteran forward makes sense for the Mavericks — and acquiring him would greatly help the Lakers, even if it comes at a cost.