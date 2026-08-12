Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts to Major NBA-LeBron James News

Five-time Los Angeles Lakers NBA champion Magic Johnson has endorsed the NBA’s decision to open the 2026-27 season with a fixture between the New York Knicks and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers led by LeBron James.

Taking to X, Johnson showed his appreciation for NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“Wow! Basketball fans all over the world should give NBA Commissioner Adam Silver a standing ovation for scheduling the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game on NBA Opening Night🙌🏾👏🏾,” Johnson wrote.

“It was already going to be a special night because the Knicks are receiving their championship rings – but now LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey all will be playing. Must see TV!”

Magic Johnson Praises NBA

The Hall of Famer also praised the NBA for scheduling the mouth-watering Western Conference Finals rematch between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder cap for NBA opening night.

“If you thought the Knicks vs. 76ers match up was great, the second game may be even better as the San Antonio Spurs take on the Oklahoma City Thunder!”

The Spurs took down the Thunder in seven games in an epic seven-game West Finals series earlier this year. As a result, Victor Wembanyama made his first NBA Finals appearance in just his third season in the league, albeit in a loss to the Knicks.

NBA opening night will also feature a rare matinee clash (3 p.m. ET) between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons as part of a tripleheader on NBC.

NBA Opening Week Fixtures

The first week of the 2026-27 season will see superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic in action.

“A pair of doubleheaders on ESPN highlight opening week, including Giannis Antetokounmpo making his debut with the Miami Heat, against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 21,” read an ESPN report.

“The Golden State Warriors also play at the Los Angeles Lakers that day, with the Cleveland Cavaliers at 76ers and Nuggets at Thunder on Oct. 22.

“Two more games to air Oct. 23 on Prime Video were also announced, Knicks at Celtics (7 p.m. ET) and Houston Rockets at Spurs (9:30 p.m.). The Rockets-Spurs game will be played at the Moody Center in Austin.”

The Knicks are trying to become the first team since the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors to win back-to-back NBA championships. The odds are currently not in their favor, with the Thunder and Spurs opening the season as joint-title favorites.