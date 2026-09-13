Lakers Get Major Trade Opportunity as $30M Top PF Target Hits Open Market

Even after all the moves the Los Angeles Lakers have made this offseason, it is clear that the team could still use a point-of-attack defender and someone who can log starter’s minutes at power forward.

That has given way to trade rumors surrounding the Lakers and Clippers star Derrick Jones Jr., who could be on his way to a new team after the Clippers were slammed with one of the heaviest team punishments in sports history.

Even before the NBA ruled on its investigation into the Clippers for salary cap circumvention, Jones was an often speculated trade target, with league insider Brett Sigel reporting L.A. would aim “to dump some salary between now and training camp and start of the season and that “Derrick Jones Jr. is available in trade talks.”

Door Open for the Lakers to Make a Major Move?

According to Lakers Roundtable’s Grant Mona, Jones is a candidate to be moved after the Clippers were stripped of five first round picks as a result of the investigation, and the Lakers could benefit hugely.

“The Clippers are in a much different place right now,” Mona wrote. “Between losing five first-round picks in the salary cap investigation and shipping Kawhi Leonard to Toronto, the organization is focused on cutting costs and getting younger. Jones is 29 years old and in the final year of his deal, which means he does not fit the long-term rebuild that Lawrence Frank’s front office is starting.”

As for what the Lakers would need to surrender to acquire Jones, who could immediately slot in as the team’s starting power forward, L.A. might be looking at an affordable price considering Jones is entering the final year of his contract.

“The Clippers would not be looking for a massive return on a player who could walk in free agency anyway,” Mona wrote. “A package built around salary matching and a future second-round pick could be enough to get it done, especially if the Clippers decide they would rather have the roster flexibility.”

Jones Could Be Among the Clippers Veterans Poised for an Exit

If the Clippers decide to move Jones, it might be purely out of need for more draft capital. Team reporter Tomer Azarly recently reported that Jones is even open to extending his contract with the Clippers, though that may now be far from a viable option for L.A.

“To address a recent post I saw, Derrick Jones Jr. has not requested a trade from the Clippers, per source,” Azarly said in a podcast appearance. “Both he and the team have a great relationship and the two sides are open to extension talks to keep the forward in Los Angeles.”

Jones has not requested a trade, and the Clippers may love what he brings to the table. But that’s beside the point. Jones is one of the few veterans on L.A.’s roster that could attract substantial draft capital in a trade.

If the Clippers were willing to do business with the Lakers, who have a pressing need for another forward, there is a good chance the Lakers would relinquish their last tradeable first round pick for Jones despite knowing that the 29-year-old forward can shake free as a free agent next summer.

One of league’s top high-flyers, Jones averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists last season while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and 36 percent from the 3-point line.