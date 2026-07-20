Lakers Make Signing at the Veteran Minimum to Help the Wing Position

The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying to improve the roster for quite some time this summer. Once LeBron James indicated that he was not going to return, the team went out and signed a lot of players. Using that cap space was very important to them.

Los Angeles has also been trying to bring in Jonathan Kuminga, but the two seem to be far apart. With those negotiations going south, the Lakers decided to pivot and make another signing. They have brought in a different wing on a veteran minimum contract.

That player is Matisse Thybulle, and he is the newest member of the team.

Lakers Sign Matisse Thybulle to a Veteran Minimum Contract

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers have signed Thybulle to a one-year deal worth $3.3 million. Thybulle is known as a 3-and-D player, but he has struggled with injuries. He played the last four seasons with the Trail Blazers, but has never played more than 65 games in a season with them.

In three of the last four years, Thybulle has not played more than 30 games. Those injury concerns is why Thybulle is only worth a minimum deal. This is a low-risk signing for the Lakers as they look to improve the defensive part of the roster in any way that they can.

Los Angeles is trying to figure out the best way to get a team that has some wing defenders off the bench. Thybulle is someone who can help them do that when he is actually on the court. He has made two All-Defensive teams in his NBA career, so his ceiling is high.

If Thybulle can ever be healthy for a long stretch, he would be a great piece off the bench. This is clearly the move that the Lakers wanted to make since Kuminga wanted too much money to come to Los Angeles, and they don’t have the cap space to make it happen.

Los Angeles Could Still Look to Make Some Trades

If the Lakers still want to improve the roster, they could make some trades to open up some cap space. That is the only way that they will be able to afford someone making over the minimum. That is something that they can still do, but it would be difficult to move any substantial salary.

Rob Pelinka would likely trade a much smaller salary to try to open up another roster spot. It’s unclear how that roster spot would significantly help the rotation, however. Most of their rotation spots have been taken by the new free agents they have already brought in.

Last season, LA had the 20th-ranked defense in the league. Adding players like Thybulle should help them improve on that side of the court. They hope that will help them have a higher seed, which gives them a better chance to compete in the playoffs.