Lakers’ Sign-and-Trade Package for Jalen Duren Revealed

The all-important 2026 NBA offseason is underway for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have fully submerged into the Luka Doncic era.

According to reports, the Lakers informed Doncic the summer of 2026 would be when the franchise would look aggressively to build out the roster. With the franchise needing a center and Doncic requesting an “A-list” big man to play alongside him, the Lakers cannot afford for October to roll around without this priority checked off the list.

One name repeatedly floated as an ideal Lakers target is Detroit Pistons rising star Jalen Duren. With Duren in a contractual stalemate with the Pistons, the Lakers may have an opportunity to get their hands on a blossoming franchise cornerstone.

This Sign-and-Trade Scenario Would Send Jalen Duren to the Lakers

Duren, 22, is a restricted free agent looking for a big payday. According to reports, Duren and the Pistons have yet to come to an understanding on a new contract. Could the Lakers see this as an opportunity to land their center of the future?

In a sign-and-trade scenario offered by SportsNaut’s Jason Burgos, the Lakers would part ways with Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, Jared Vanderbilt and two first round draft picks to steal Duren from the Pistons.

“While it would not be the preferred scenario, the Pistons could make a deal that means a step back next season, but a lot of cap flexibility for a strong free agent class in 2027,” Burgos wrote. “That is where a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers might be possible. If both Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart opted into the final year of their deals, they could be packaged with Jarred Vanderbilt and two future first-round picks for Duren.”

While the Lakers would be surrendering some depth, they would undeniably come out as winners in this scenario. L.A. would get the star center to slot alongside Luka Doncic for the next half-dozen years. A move like this would considerably elevate the Lakers’ status in a brutal Western Conference.

Would Duren Take L.A. Over the Top?

A move like this would make Lakers fans jump for joy.

Despite being just 22 years old, Duren is already an All-Star and All-NBA player. Sure, he had his bumps in last season’s playoffs — Duren greatly underperformed in two playoffs series and averaged just around 12 points per game — but he has plenty of room to grow, especially if he gets to play alongside the playmaker of all playmakers in Doncic.

Last season, Duren averaged 19.5 points (up from 11.8 the season before!) and 10.5 rebounds per game while shooting 65% from the floor. He was quite easily a candidate for most improved player and, scoring over 1300 total points on the season, showed that profile of an ascending offensive superstar.

Duren is a dream target for the Lakers; the likelihood L.A. lands him this offseason, while not impossible, shouldn’t be expected.

But if the Lakers were to find this young talent wearing purple and gold next season, it would be a massive upgrade.