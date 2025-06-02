Lakers May Target Cleveland All-Star to Upgrade at Center

The Los Angeles Lakers once again face an offseason of tough decisions. Following another early playoff exit and a season marked by inconsistency, the franchise is looking to reshape its roster. Addressing the center position appears to be near the top of the list. One name that continues to surface is Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen.

Allen, a 2022 All-Star and defensive anchor, could be an ideal fit in L.A. as the team looks to improve its interior presence and overall size. With Cleveland reportedly exploring changes to its frontcourt, a deal may not be out of the question.

Lakers’ Center Position a Lingering Weakness

One of the Lakers’ biggest shortcomings in recent seasons was the lack of a reliable, rim-protecting center to pair alongside—or even relieve—Anthony Davis. With Davis gone to Dallas in the Luka Doncic trade, the hole at center has only gotten bigger.

Jaxson Hayes played limited minutes and didn’t factor into the postseason rotation. Trey Jemison and Alex Len weren’t the answer. The result? The Lakers were often undersized and overmatched in the paint, particularly in their first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report notes, “the Lakers clearly have a need for an impact center,” and Allen would fit the bill with his shot-blocking, rebounding, and low-maintenance offensive game.

Jarrett Allen a Logical Target for L.A.

Allen averaged 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game last season, anchoring a Cavaliers defense that ranked among the league’s best. However, with Cleveland’s roster needing tweaks to better balance its offense and support its star guards, Allen could be the odd man out, especially with Evan Mobley’s rise and looming contract extension.

“I think the two untouchables are Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley,” says Cavs insider Chris Fedor. “I have been getting the sense that the Cavs would be more willing to entertain and at least consider possibilities for Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland than they have in the past.”

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report named Allen as one of three dream trade targets for the Lakers this offseason.

Proposed Trade Gives Lakers Defensive Boost

One scenario floated by Jackson Caudell of Sports Illustrated involves a three-team trade that would send Allen to the Lakers, allow the Cavaliers to shed salary and reshape their roster, and give the Atlanta Hawks additional defensive depth.

In the proposal, the Lakers receive Allen, Isaac Okoro, Georges Niang, and Terance Mann. The Cavaliers add Rui Hachimura and Maxi Kleber along with draft compensation, while the Hawks pick up Jarred Vanderbilt and Max Strus.

The deal would give L.A. a starting-caliber center in Allen and multiple role players to round out their rotation. For Cleveland, it clears the logjam in the frontcourt while recouping shooting and forward depth. Atlanta bolsters its wing defense and shooting.

Contract and Cap Considerations

Allen is under contract for $20 million annually through the 2025–26 season, before his three-year, $90,720,000 extension kicks in.

If the Lakers are serious about contending, upgrading at center is essential. Jarrett Allen provides size, defensive toughness, and rebounding—all areas L.A. needs help in. While the trade market will be crowded, the Lakers have the assets and motivation to make a play.

As the offseason heats up, don’t be surprised if Allen becomes a focal point of the Lakers’ roster revamp.