Lakers Get Strong Message on Austin Reaves Future After Rough Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the pressure-cooker again. Often is the case this time of year.

From Austin Reaves’ new contract to LeBron James’ uncertain NBA future, the Lakers have some sorting out to do and not much time to do it.

Because of factors like age and the Lakers’ roster-building goals, Reaves is in focus this summer. While some Lakers fans were completely done with Reaves after a shaky playoff showing, the L.A. front office is more concerned with what Luka Doncic wants, and he reportedly desires to keep playing with Reaves.

According to Melissa Rohlin of the California Post, Reaves, despite a mostly down postseason showing, deserves to be paid, and the Lakers must comply.

“Reaves is all but assured to opt out of his $14.9 million player option for next season,” Rohlin wrote. “He’s eligible for a five-year, $241 max contract extension with the Lakers or a four-year, $178.5 million deal with a different team.The Lakers want to keep Reaves. And Reaves wants to remain in Los Angeles. He could command something in the ballpark of $40 million a year, which is a dizzying amount of money for a player who went undrafted in 2021. Reaves deserves it. He’s a rising star. Lakers fans love him. Luka Doncic wants him to remain his teammate.”

Lakers Have All the Reasons to Retain Austin Reaves

If the Lakers are truly dug in on trying to construct a roster around Doncic similar to the one he had in his run to the NBA Finals in 2024, Reaves would be an ideal piece.

As of now, there isn’t much evidence out there the Lakers are even entertaining moving on from Reaves. According to NBA insider Tim MacMahon, both parties are headed toward a long-term relationship.

“It’s very clear that Austin Reeves is going to be Luka’s long-term co-star unless things completely fall apart and turn the opposite direction,” McMahon said on The Hoop Collective podcast.

Many would agree Los Angeles had a successful season.

The team won 53 regular season games and, without Doncic, became the first team in NBA history to win a playoff series without its leading scorer.

Yes, the Lakers failed to win a single game past the first round, but they were up against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder for crying out loud. Plus, Doncic never suited up while Reaves was visibly still working his way back from injury.

How Should L.A. Assess Star’s Shaky Playoff Showing?

In the end, Reaves may not have been at 100% health, but Lakers fans weren’t willing to cut him any slack.

The Lakers, without Reaves in the lineup, ran out to a 3-0 series lead over the Houston Rockets in the first round. After Reaves returned toward the end of the series, the Lakers went just 1-5 to finish their season.

It’s important not to lose sight of what Reaves produced when he was healthy this season. He posted a career-high 23 points per game while shooting 49% from the field.

But Reaves struggling in crucial moments against the Thunder left many wondering if he just played his way right out of a big contract.

Of course, the Lakers still may be positioned to need to pay James a pretty penny also. Perhaps not the north of $50 million he earned this season, but certainly nothing small, either.

James, 41, is set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer. Especially with the Lakers potentially handing Reaves a roughly $240 million contract, James would need to take a monumentally less salary if he desires to remain a Laker.