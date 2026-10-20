Lakers Quietly Add 2 Big Men to Pipeline, Including Proven NBA Center

The Los Angeles Lakers finalized their opening-night roster Monday without adding another center. Their G League affiliate, however, made a move that could eventually give the organization more options.

The Coachella Valley Lakers acquired the returning-player rights to centers Micah Potter and James Banks III from the Austin Spurs, along with guards Stanley Umude and Isaiah Miller.

In exchange, Coachella Valley sent Austin the returning-player rights to center Malik Williams, according to the team’s official announcement.

The transaction does not put either center on Los Angeles’ NBA roster. But it could prove useful if the Lakers need additional frontcourt help during the season.

Potter, in particular, brings something rarely found in the developmental ranks: meaningful NBA experience and an ability to stretch the floor.

Micah Potter Gives Lakers an Intriguing Developmental Option

Potter, a 6-foot-9 center who played collegiately at Ohio State and Wisconsin, has appeared in 111 NBA games across five seasons.

The 28-year-old enjoyed his most productive campaign with the Indiana Pacers last season, averaging 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 47 games, including seven starts.

He shot 51.5% from the field and an impressive 42.3% from 3-point range on 3.6 attempts per game.

Those numbers make Potter an intriguing option for a team seeking frontcourt shooting.

Unlike traditional centers who operate primarily around the basket, Potter can spread the floor, creating driving lanes for playmakers while providing rebounding and positional size.

His experience also separates him from most developmental prospects.

Potter has previously appeared for Detroit and Utah, spending three seasons with the Jazz before joining Indiana.

However, his NBA future remains separate from Coachella Valley’s latest transaction.

Potter has been on Portland’s roster entering the season. The Lakers’ acquisition of his G League rights does not override an existing NBA contract or automatically make him available for an NBA call-up.

He would have to become available and agree to join the organization before any potential opportunity in Los Angeles could develop.

James Banks III Adds Interior Defense to Lakers’ Pipeline

Banks offers a different skill set.

The 6-foot-10 center played at Georgia Tech before beginning a professional career that has included several G League stops.

He appeared in 35 games with the Austin Spurs last season, averaging 5.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

Banks isn’t the perimeter threat Potter has become. His appeal lies in rebounding, protecting the paint and providing a physical presence around the basket.

That makes the two additions complementary.

The moves come as questions remain about the Lakers’ depth behind starting center Walker Kessler.

Los Angeles signed veteran Kevon Looney to serve as Kessler’s primary backup, while Sandro Mamukelashvili offers another option in smaller lineups.

But Kessler played only five games last season because of a shoulder injury, leaving durability as a concern entering the new campaign.

The Lakers also have no traditional center among their three two-way players.

That doesn’t mean either Potter or Banks is headed to Los Angeles.

Returning-player rights are G League roster assets, not NBA contracts, and any future NBA signing would require a separate transaction.

Still, acquiring two centers with different strengths gives the organization additional possibilities to explore if frontcourt depth becomes an issue.

For now, coach JJ Redick will rely on Kessler, Looney and Mamukelashvili.

The Lakers’ developmental affiliate has begun preparing alternatives.