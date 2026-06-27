LeBron James Agent Reacts to Lakers Pursuit of Mitchell Robinson

Rich Paul, LeBron James’s agent, is not convinced that Mitchell Robinson would be an ideal fit on the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Luka Doncic.

While reacting to reports that the Lakers will pursue Robinson in free agency, Paul explained why the 7-footer isn’t the archetype of a big man that can thrive next to Doncic — unlike Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II.

“He’s a different type of big,” Paul said of Robinson. “What we’ve seen be successful with Luka is guys like Gafford and Lively,” said Paul, via Fadeaway World.

“The great thing about Lively is that he has guard IQ. Like he can make reads, he can catch a lob, knows how to set a screen, hold it, roll, short roll, dive, has great hands for pocket passes, and kicking it to the corner. But that’s not Mitchell Robinson.

“Robinson is an extra possession, shot blocking, dive for the loose ball guy,” Paul continued. “He can get out and guard, can move his feet pretty well to contest, but he’s not [starter material].”

Should Lakers Avoid Robinson?

Further to Paul’s point, Robinson has not logged 20 minutes or more since the 2023-24 season and has been injury-prone the last three years or so. After playing just 17 games in 2024-25, he missed another 22 games for the Knicks this past season. During their championship run, he averaged just 13.9 minutes while shooting 29% from the free-throw line. The latter weakness was exploited by opposing coaches, who routinely employed a Hack-a-Mitch strategy, derailing the Knicks’ momentum at various points.

Much like Paul, ESPN’s Bobby Marks also feels the Lakers would be making a big error in judgment by trusting Robinson as a starting-caliber center.

“Mitchell Robinson, who has had good moments in New York — he’s not a full-time center, he’s a rotational player,” Marks said while analyzing Lakers’ free agency plans.

Lakers FA Target: Mitchell Robinson

Amid reports that franchise star Luka Doncic has demanded an “A-List center,” the Lakers are in all-out pursuit to improve at the five position this summer. Besides Robinson, they have been linked to UFA Robert Williams III, RFA Jalen Duren and Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen as potential targets.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported on Friday that the Brooklyn Nets and Lakers have emerged as the two leading suitors for Robinson in free agency.

“And it shouldn’t come as a secret to anyone that the Lakers already have plans to pursue Robinson as well,” Siegel wrote. “Early talk regarding Los Angeles is that they are prepared to offer Robinson a long-term deal that would hold an annual average value around the mid-level exception, sources said.”

The Knicks are reportedly expected to let Robinson walk due to their ownership’s reluctance to become a second-apron luxury-tax team, opening the door for suitors like the Lakers and Nets to pry him away from the reigning NBA champions.

The Lakers could reportedly have over $40M in cap space if they let some of their free agents walk. They are expected to pursue defensive-minded wings and bigs with their cap space, as they build out a roster to cater to Luka Doncic’s strengths.